Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet makes a fashion statement at the Milan fashion week

Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, flaunted her chic attire in Italy as she attended a major fashion event in Milan. She was in the city during the famous Fashion Week and was seen alongside some of the most renowned Italian designers.Kelly Piquet has been involved in fashion projects for a long time. She opted for an internship in the industry during her college and has built up a large part of her career in the field, having also been a columnist for the Marie Claire Magazine. Her social media remains filled with pictures in stunning attire, attending various events around the globe.She recently posted a carousel of pictures from her trip to Milan, where she attended the Max Mara Festival during the Fashion Week. She could be seen in various bold outfits, showcasing her stunning wardrobe.&quot;Fashion week with your besties makes everything easier 🤎,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelly Piquet has grown a large following on social media. Her plausible work in the fashion industry and regular appearances on the Formula 1 Paddock have earned her well over 2 million followers on Instagram alone.She has been dating Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen for the past five years now. The two welcomed their daughter, Lily, earlier this year. The Dutchman hasn't had his best F1 season so far in 2025, considering the competitiveness of the RB21; however, he has recently pulled off some impressive results.McLaren considering Max Verstappen a &quot;serious contender&quot; for the World ChampionshipVerstappen clinches victory in Baku, 2025 (Getty Images)McLaren has dominated this season. The team is tipped to clinch the Constructors' Championship ahead in the Singapore GP; however, the Drivers' Championship is still wide open. Both their drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, are the strongest contenders, with the former leading the standings.However, Max Verstappen recently managed to win two consecutive races, and with Piastri crashing out in one of them, he was able to narrow the gap.McLaren team principal Andrea Stella suggests that Verstappen could be a strong contender for the World Championship now, considering his position in the standings.&quot;Now Verstappen is talking about grounding much more than he was doing before, so they might have unlocked performance,&quot; Stella said (via The Race). &quot;I would not be surprised at all that Red Bull may continue the streak that they have started - because pole position in Monza, victory, and now pole position here.&quot;He added:&quot;Red Bull are a very serious contender to win races and a very serious contender for the drivers' championship.&quot;There is currently a 69-point gap that divides Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen in the championship. With seven races remaining this season, the Dutchman would have to clinch a victory in all events to have the most realistic chance of clinching his fifth consecutive title.