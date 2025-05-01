Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, recently shared a fashion-filled post on her social media. The Portuguese model has stayed active on her social media platforms and regularly updates her followers about life.

Ad

Last year, ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, she and Verstappen announced they were expecting their first child together. Ever since, she has posted regular pictures of herself displaying her baby bumps and interacting with her followers regarding her pregnancy.

The 35-year-old recently held a baby shower, which was attended by her close friends and family, including her five-year-old daughter Penelope Kvyat, whom she shares with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

Ad

Trending

Kelly Piquet, on her social media platform Instagram, posted a series of pictures looking stunning in purple colored activewear by Alo. She wrote in her caption.

"Monochrome."

Ad

The post generated over 65k likes, including one from the Red Bull driver, who is currently gearing up to compete at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.

Max Verstappen came close to registering a second victory of the year in Jeddah but was denied by a five-second penalty for his opening lap antics with Oscar Piastri.

Red Bull advisor provides an update on the due date of Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's child

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko revealed that the due date of Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's child will not clash with the Dutch driver's racing activities as was previously feared. Speaking with Kleine Zeitung last month, the 82-year-old hinted at the due date and said (via PlanetF1):

Ad

“The date of birth does not overlap with any of Max’s racing activities and is scheduled for early May,"

With there being a gap of two weeks between Miami and Imola in early May, the Red Bull and his partner could welcome their first child during the gap. However, the four-time F1 world champion was prepared for the possibility of missing the birth of his child if it coincided with a race weekend, adding last year:

Ad

“Anything is possible but in F1 that [paternity leave] doesn’t exist. You cannot take two months off. If it happens, it happens. There’s nothing I can do about it. Unfortunately, F1 drivers don’t get time off, but at the same time I’m also not the one that is giving birth.”

Ad

He further added:

“It’s super exciting. Luckily, I did get a little bit of training with Penelope, seeing her grow up already for like four years. Which has also been really, really nice.”

Max Verstappen shares an adorable relationship with Penelope Kvyat and has often been spotted hanging out with the five-year-old both on and off the track. Kelly Piquet's daughter, too, has the same adoration for the Dutch driver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More