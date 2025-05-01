Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, recently shared a fashion-filled post on her social media. The Portuguese model has stayed active on her social media platforms and regularly updates her followers about life.
Last year, ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, she and Verstappen announced they were expecting their first child together. Ever since, she has posted regular pictures of herself displaying her baby bumps and interacting with her followers regarding her pregnancy.
The 35-year-old recently held a baby shower, which was attended by her close friends and family, including her five-year-old daughter Penelope Kvyat, whom she shares with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.
Kelly Piquet, on her social media platform Instagram, posted a series of pictures looking stunning in purple colored activewear by Alo. She wrote in her caption.
"Monochrome."
The post generated over 65k likes, including one from the Red Bull driver, who is currently gearing up to compete at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.
Max Verstappen came close to registering a second victory of the year in Jeddah but was denied by a five-second penalty for his opening lap antics with Oscar Piastri.
Red Bull advisor provides an update on the due date of Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's child
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko revealed that the due date of Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's child will not clash with the Dutch driver's racing activities as was previously feared. Speaking with Kleine Zeitung last month, the 82-year-old hinted at the due date and said (via PlanetF1):
“The date of birth does not overlap with any of Max’s racing activities and is scheduled for early May,"
With there being a gap of two weeks between Miami and Imola in early May, the Red Bull and his partner could welcome their first child during the gap. However, the four-time F1 world champion was prepared for the possibility of missing the birth of his child if it coincided with a race weekend, adding last year:
“Anything is possible but in F1 that [paternity leave] doesn’t exist. You cannot take two months off. If it happens, it happens. There’s nothing I can do about it. Unfortunately, F1 drivers don’t get time off, but at the same time I’m also not the one that is giving birth.”
He further added:
“It’s super exciting. Luckily, I did get a little bit of training with Penelope, seeing her grow up already for like four years. Which has also been really, really nice.”
Max Verstappen shares an adorable relationship with Penelope Kvyat and has often been spotted hanging out with the five-year-old both on and off the track. Kelly Piquet's daughter, too, has the same adoration for the Dutch driver.