Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet rocks baby bump in all-white tank top-track pants combination

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shared a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump in an all-white outfit on her social media. The couple is expecting their first child in early 2025 as the Brazilian previously shared that she was in her final trimester.

The Dutch driver is coming off another successful campaign on the track as he retained his driver's championship to become a four-time F1 world champion in 2024. The 27-year-old, who has been dating Piquet, for the last four years, also announced ahead of the season-finale in Abu Dhabi that they would become parents for the first time.

On her Instagram story, Piquet, a model and social media influencer, displayed her baby bump as she rocked an all-white outfit with a tank top and jeans and clicked a mirror selfie.

Piquet, the daughter of the former three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet Sr., has a five-year daughter named Penelope, who she shares with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. The mother-daughter duo lives with Verstappen in his Monaco apartment, their three cats and a dog.

When Max Verstappen delved into the subject of being a father for the first time

Last month, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said he believed that becoming a father for the first time in 2025 would change his approach to racing in the coming years. As per Motorsport.com, the Dutch driver spoke on the subject in Abu Dhabi and said:

"Honestly I have done it already, so it is not like it is completely new for me. Now it is my DNA, let’s say it like that, but I think it is absolutely fine and I know the baby will be in good hands anyway. So for me, you focus on your racing and then go back to your family. I never considered taking a year out. It is not on my mind."

Later in December, Verstappen said on the Talking Bulls podcast that he had some "training" of being a father with Penelope:

"Luckily, I did get a little bit of training with Penelope. Seeing her grow up really for like, four years, which has been also really, really nice. But yeah, for sure, when it's like, going to be fully your own, it's going to be a different challenge, but I'm looking forward to it."

Apart from becoming a father, Verstappen will also have the opportunity to become a five-time F1 world champion in 2025 and will only be the fourth driver to do so overall. If he claims that feat in the upcoming season the Dutchman would only be the second driver, after Michael Schumacher to do it in consecutive seasons.

