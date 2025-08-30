Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet sets fashion statement in an all-white dress

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Aug 30, 2025 05:56 GMT
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet sets fashion statement in an all-white dress (Images from @kellypiquet on Instagram and Getty Images)

Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, flaunted her chic white attire in her recent social media post. Quoting that summer "lasted like 2 seconds," she seemingly put an end to all the pictures that she posted from the summer break.

Piquet has been extremely active on social media throughout the past month, posting carousels of beautiful pictures taken during the summer break. She was mostly seen surrounded by water on a yacht with her daughters, Penelope and Lily, and her partner, Max Verstappen. She was also joined by her friends, as they vacationed together.

As F1 heads back to racing after a long mid-season summer break, Kelly Piquet made yet another post on social media. This time, flaunting her white attire.

"Summer lasted like 2 seconds 🌻," she captioned the post.
Meanwhile, Verstappen seemingly struggled with the car during the Friday practice sessions at his home race. He finished the sessions P6 and P5, respectively, and failed to set a very competitive lap against the McLarens. While Red Bull might have been focusing on improving some aspect of the car through the slow runs, the team has been struggling on the grid this season.

The Dutchman has been losing his chances of a close title contention fight with every passing race; moreover, the team is also beginning to focus more on the 2026 car.

Max Verstappen reveals working on the 2026 Red Bull car

Max Verstappen pilots the RB21, F1 Dutch GP, 2025 (Getty Images)
Max Verstappen pilots the RB21, F1 Dutch GP, 2025 (Getty Images)

The 2026 F1 season will mark major changes in the car's overall design, weight, and aerodynamics. The engines are set to be revamped as well, as their electrical output will be increased, including other changes.

These regulations, although exciting, are going to be quite a challenge for the teams. Most teams are working on the current season's cars; however, plenty of them have also switched their focus to 2026, since it will require ample research and development.

Asked by the media if Red Bull Racing has also shifted its focus to 2026, considering their pace this year, Max Verstappen said:

"Step by step," (via RacingNews365).

He further explained that the team has kept an eye out for both cars, for this season and for the next.

"Of course, you are working on this year, but you are also already looking at things for next year. And the teams are busy working on it anyway. In the beginning, you depend on what they build. From there you go as a driver.... Then you feel things and see things that maybe could be different."

Red Bull currently has a huge project ahead of it. Considering they don't have Adrian Newey in the team anymore, they will have to focus a lot more on the aerodynamics. Moreover, their partnership with Honda is set to end after this season, following which, RBR will be working on its own power units.

Edited by Gunaditya Tripathi
