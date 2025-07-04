Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares adorable picture with daughter Lily

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet (model), has recently shared an adorable picture of their daughter, Lily, on her official Instagram account.

Kelly Piquet is known for being active on her social media, and she regularly posts updates regarding the day-to-day activities in her life. In line with this, she has posted a cute picture of her daughter, but has, however, kept her face hidden with the use of an emoji.

Kelly Piquet and Lily Source: Instagram/@Kellypiquet

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's daughter was born on May 1, 2025, with the official announcement coming on the following day. Just a few days after the birth of the baby girl, Verstappen had an interaction with ESPN, and said:

"Luckily, I got to spend a few days with them once she was born. It’s been great. You never really know what to expect but it’s been very enjoyable and very special."

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have been officially dating since 2020, and before this, Piquet was the girlfriend of the former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat, from 2017 - 2019. The duo even has a daughter together, Penelope.

Interestingly, Kelly Piquet is the daughter of the motorsport legend Nelson Piquet. The latter, during his racing days (1978 - 1991), amassed three F1 world championships (1981, 1983, and 1987).

"Nothing to add": Max Verstappen on the 2026 Mercedes F1 seat

During the ongoing 2025 British Grand Prix race weekend, the headlines have been dominated by the four-time F1 world champion, Max Verstappen. The Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move to the Mercedes F1 team.

Toto Wolff (Mercedes team principal) recently revealed his interest in getting the services of Max Verstappen, and since then, various kinds of things have popped up on the web in regard to the Verstappen-Mercedes reports.

In line with this, the 27-year-old was asked at Silverstone to give his take on the various Mercedes reports, and he added the following via F1:

"I have nothing to add. What I said last week. Other people write stuff, that's great, but it's not for me. You can always say the grass is always greener on the other side, that's what they say right? I think you always have to just stay calm, enjoy also what you're doing because I think up until now I've had a lot of success and of course this season is maybe not what we wanted as a team but that can happen as well."

Max Verstappen is easily one of the hottest drivers on the 2025 Formula 1 grid. He has been winning regularly since 2021, and it is only this year that his progress has been hindered a bit because of the Red Bulls' lackluster RB21.

Taking into consideration everything that has been discussed, the Verstappen-Mercedes saga is bound to develop further in the coming weeks.

