Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares an adorable picture of daughters Penelope Kvyat and Lily

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shared an adorable picture of her two daughters on her recent social media story. 2025 has already been a significant year in the life of the Dutch driver, given that he and Piquet welcomed their first child together in early May.

The duo has been together for over four years and announced their pregnancy last year in Abu Dhabi. After dropping snippets regarding her journey on social media, the pair quietly welcomed daughter Lily ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix earlier this year.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have been living together for the last couple of years with her daughter, Penelope Kvyat, whom she shares with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat. The 27-year-old has often spoken about his lovely bond with the five-year-old and termed himself as a "bonus dad".

Although the 36-year-old Portuguese model has not revealed Lily's face to the public, she has started to post about her. In her Instagram Story, Kelly Piquet shared a beautiful picture of her two daughters, with Penelope lovingly cuddling her younger sister.

Snapshot of Kelly Piquet's Story...Credits-Instagram

Max Verstappen, too, has cut down on his off-track media duties this year to spend some time with the newborn and has often flown home straight from the race weekends to spend some time with his family.

On the track, the four-time F1 world champion remains in the news due to his on-track results and contract situation with Red Bull, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff courting him away from the Austrian team.

Max Verstappen sheds light on his conversations with Toto Wolff

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen confirmed that he held talks with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff last year, which was their first conversation since the tense 2021 title battle.

Speaking with de Telegraaf, the Dutchman reflected on the talks and said:

“I think it was our first real conversation since 2021. We corrected a few things from that year. And also talked a little bit about the future perspective. But for me, it’s not just about Formula 1. I do a lot of things with Red Bull."

“Everyone always thinks that decisions about my future are purely based on what’s going on here in this world, but I’m working on a lot more. There’s more than ‘project Formula 1’. That’s not something that every team can just offer.”

He also rubbished claims of taking any sabbatical next year and confirmed that he would be racing till 2028 in the sport. Max Verstappen has an exit clause in the Red Bull deal, which could be activated in the summer break if he finishes outside of the Top 4 in the championship.

