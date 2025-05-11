Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, shared an adorable throwback of her pregnancy with Penelope Kvyat on her social media. The Dutch driver has been dating the Brazilian model since late 2020 and even welcomed his first child with her earlier in the month.

Ad

The 36-year-old model is the daughter of the former three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet Sr. and has been around the racing circles all her life. Kelly Piquet's brother, Nelson Piquet Jr., also competed in F1 in the mid-2000s with Renault.

Before meeting Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet had a two-year relationship with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat from 2017 to 2019. The pair shares a five-year-old daughter named Penelope. The ex-couple continues to co-parent Penelope despite going their separate ways a few months after her birth.

Ad

Trending

On her recent Instagram Stories, Piquet reshared a series of stories from the time she had her daughter, even one with her baby bump in 2019.

Snapshot of Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet on her Stories...Credits-Instagram

Kelly Piquet and Penelope Kvyat currently stay with Max Verstappen in his Monaco apartment with the Red Bull driver getting along famously with his girlfriend's daughter.

Ad

Max Verstappen comments on becoming a father for the first time

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that it felt good to be with his girlfriend and his newborn daughter, Lily, after the latter's birth in Monaco.

Speaking in his first interview with ESPN, the four-time F1 world champion said:

"It's been good to be able to spend a few days at home before coming here. When she's just been born, you want to make sure everything is OK. I am in contact a lot with my girlfriend anyway throughout the day, getting pictures and on FaceTime a bit. It's always there, but now one more member in the family."

Ad

In his post-qualifying press conference, the 27-year-old also rubbished claims that fatherhood could make him slower after he claimed his third pole position of the year, adding:

"Clearly, it didn't make me slower being a dad, so that's a positive. So we can throw that out of the window as well, for people mentioning it. I don't really listen to these kind of silly things, I just do my thing. I think there are enough racing drivers in the past who have been world champions even after having kids. Honestly, I don't know where this has even come from."

The Red Bull driver missed the Thursday media session to be present at the birth of his daughter with his girlfriend. Verstappen flew to the Miami Grand Prix on Thursday and arrived on his private jet at night, the same day, and took part in the racing activities without missing any sessions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More