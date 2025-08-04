Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares adorable selfie with daughter Penelope Kvyat

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, shared an adorable selfie with her daughter, Penelope, on Instagram. Piquet's first daughter was born in 2019, six years before the birth of her second daughter, Lily.
Piquet uploaded the image after the conclusion of the Hungarian GP, as the summer break is on the brink.
Prior to her relationship with the four-time F1 champion, Kelly Piquet was with Daniil Kvyat. They broke up in early 2020, but had a daughter (Penelope), who continued to stay with her mother.
A few months later in 2020, Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet met and have been dating for nearly five years now. In May this year, during the Miami GP, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lily.
Kelly Piquet is the daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet. She is also the sister of the former F1 driver from Brazil, Nelson Piquet Jr. Besides this, she also has a sister named Julia Piquet, who is married to a renowned NASCAR Cup Series driver from Mexico, Daniel Suarez.
Max Verstappen shares his thoughts after welcoming his first child
Max Verstappen shared his thoughts as he welcomed his first daughter with his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet. Named Lily, the little girl was born nearly five years after the two began dating. Speaking about the newborn, the Dutch driver told the media during the 2025 Miami GP, via F1's official website:
"I hope it's a good sleeper. We’ve been quite fortunate and lucky. But yeah, I think there's lots to discover – many beautiful, nice things that come with that. So yeah, I'm sure he'll enjoy it.”
Max Verstappen is in P3 of the Drivers' championship with 187 points after 14 races and three Sprints. He has won two of 14 races this season and is certainly not a favorite to win the championship.
Oscar Piastri is leading the table with 284 points, ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris, who is in P2 with 275 points. George Russell of Mercedes is close to Verstappen in P4 with 172 points.
With this, the Dutch driver will lose his title-winning streak, as he is unlikely to land his fifth title. Verstappen struggled with the RB21 as the Red Bull challenger has barely been a challenger to the mighty McLarens, coming into 2025.