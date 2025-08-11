Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares a beautiful picture with father Nelson Piquet, and daughters Penelope Kvyat and Lily

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, shared an adorable picture of her father with her two daughters, Penelope Kvyat and Lily Verstappen, on social media. The Brazilian model and influencer has been together with the Dutch driver since late 2020 and resides in his Monaco apartment with her two daughters and a couple of cats.

The 36-year-old has been a constant around the reigning four-time F1 world champion and was a regular in the F1 paddock before the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when she announced her pregnancy. Ever since the birth of their daughter, Lily, she has stayed away from the public eye but continues to share pictures of her vacations and life on social media.

Piquet, who is the daughter of former three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet Sr., recently shared an adorable picture of the 72-year-old with Penelope Kvyat and Lily Verstappen on her Instagram Story and wrote:

"And the best grandpa in the world 🫶🏻"

Snapshot of Kelly Piquet's Story...Credits-Instagram

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen are currently enjoying the summer break and vacationing in Portugal with family and friends. The 27-year-old also shares a strong bond with his girlfriend's family and is often spotted spending time with them during his free time.

When Max Verstappen spoke about his dynamic with Kelly Piquet's family

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen previously stated that he believed that he was "welcomed" nicely into the Piquet family ever since he started dating Kelly Piquet.

As per GPBlog, the Dutchman reflected on his dynamic with his family-in-law after his triumph in Interlagos last year and said,

"I've been really welcomed very nicely within the family. Of course, there's a massive history as well with racing within the family, so it's really cool. Honestly, I really enjoy being around the Brazilian mentality as well. I think it suits me quite well.

"My Portuguese is still very bad, so maybe when I stop racing on F1, I need to take some lessons. When I come here to Sao Paulo, it's a track that I want to do well. Naturally, you know, when you have a bit of a connection to Brazil, it's cool. And when you can do a day like today, it makes it even better,"

Max Verstappen added that one of his goals for the annual Brilian Grand Prix was to spend time with his family-in-law:

"Of course, my family-in-law is Brazilian. And yeah, I appreciate it a lot, meeting all of them all the time when I'm coming over. You know, it's quite a trip from Europe, but we always try to combine it with the Grand Prix and stay a bit longer. Also, for Kelly, to spend more time with the family."

Although Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet are not yet engaged, they share an excellent dynamic with their integrated families.

