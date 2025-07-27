  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Max Verstappen
  • Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares a clip comparing the situation in Gaza with what happened in Auschwitz

Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares a clip comparing the situation in Gaza with what happened in Auschwitz

By Devang Chauhan
Published Jul 27, 2025 06:53 GMT
F1 Grand Prix Of Qatar 2024 - Source: Getty
Kelly Piquet after the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Qatar - Source: Getty

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shared a clip featuring Gabor Mate in which he spoke about the situation in Gaza and compared it to that in Auschwitz. The situation between Israel and Palestine has been at a stalemate for quite some time now.

Ad

Despite several calls for a ceasefire from other nations, the conflict between the two concerned countries has continued.

In a clip shared by Al Jazeera on their social media platform, Instagram, Hungarian Canadian physician Dr. Gabor Maté, who is a Holocaust survivor, compared the conflict to that in Germany.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On her Instagram Story, Max Verstappen's girlfriend reshared the clip of Dr. Gabor Maté and wrote:

"Auschwitz and Gaza are not a one-to-one comparison, but human cruelty, lack of humanity, deliberate suffering imposed on people, the energy of it is the same.”
Snapshot of Kelly Piquet&#039;s story...Credits-Instagram
Snapshot of Kelly Piquet's story...Credits-Instagram

Max Verstappen and his girlfriend Kelly Piquet became parents for the first time in early May, welcoming their newborn daughter, Lily. Since announcing the pregnancy in Abu Dhabi last year, the Portuguese model and influencer has stayed away from the F1 paddock but has extended her support to the Red Bull driver from afar.

Ad

While some had expected to see Piquet join the rest of the Verstappen family in Spa, she chose to stay in their lavish Monaco apartment with her kids.

Max Verstappen comments on his chances of getting a double win in Spa

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that it would be difficult for him to take back-to-back race wins in Spa after he qualified P4 for the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix.

Ad

As per F1.com, the 27-year-old was slightly disappointed with his laps in Q3 and said:

"For some reason in Q3 I just didn’t have the same grip and feeling in the car. I was hoping that the set up that we had would help the driving feeling, but this wasn’t the case and the balance wasn’t where we wanted it to be.
Ad
"Fighting for the win will be tough as both McLarens will still be fast in the wet, so we don’t expect any miracles. We want to fight back for a podium, and a lot could happen in the race with the weather."

Max Verstappen changed rear wing levels after his Sprint win and switched a high downforce package to make the gains in the possible wet conditions in the main race.

About the author
Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications