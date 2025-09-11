Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares heart melting clip with the Dutch driver after his F1 Italian GP win

Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, took to her official social media account to share an adorable clip where she was embracing the Red Bull driver following his Italian GP win. Sharing a post on Instagram, Kelly termed it a perfect weekend.Piquet, the girlfriend of the four-time world champion and the mother of Verstappen's daughter, Lily, recently uploaded a series of photos and videos on social media from the 2025 Italian GP at Monza. In one of the media, she was kissing the Red Bull star after the latter's dominant victory in Monza.Here's Kelly Piquet's post on Instagram involving Max Verstappen: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVerstappen started off the second Italian race of the season in a brilliant fashion after the Dutchman claimed the pole and broke Lewis Hamilton's record from 2020. He did not stop there, as he started his race from pole, and kept his advantage despite some initial pressure from Lando Norris.In the end, he came home comfortably with 19 seconds to spare and picked up his third win of the season. This was also his first win since the 2025 Emilia Romagna GP in May. Lando Norris finished his race in P2, ahead of his teammate, Oscar Piastri.Thanks to the victory, Verstappen improved his Championship tally and is currently in P3 with 230 points after 16 races and three Sprints. He is trailing Championship leader Piastri by 94 points and Norris by 63 points.Max Verstappen's boss praised the Red Bull driver after &quot;perfect weekend&quot;Red Bull team principal, Laurent Mekies, hailed Max Verstappen after the Red Bull driver's stellar win at the Italian GP. Speaking about the race where Verstappen won from the pole, here's what Mekies said:Max Verstappen of the Netherlands drives the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 Honda RBPT during the free practice of the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia 2025 in Monza, Italy - Source: Getty“Max did just a perfection, perfect weekend,” Mekies said. &quot;Such a strong weekend, it put us there. We were not anticipating to have a pace advantage in the race, but it turned out to be the case.&quot;“We were expecting a defence race and trying to work out scenarios on how to defend against these guys. And ultimately, we had a pace advantage today. Certainly, Max has done an amazing job and it's a good sign.” (via F1.com)The four-time world champion was incredibly strong at the Monza qualifying, followed by the race. He started off with P2 in Q1, followed by P1 in Q2.The Dutchman held on to his advantage and went on to take the pole in Q3, with nearly eight-hundredths of a second advantage. In the race, Verstappen managed his pace well and utilized all the advantages to secure his third win in 2025.