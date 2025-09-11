  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Red Bull Racing F1
  • Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares heart melting clip with the Dutch driver after his F1 Italian GP win

Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares heart melting clip with the Dutch driver after his F1 Italian GP win

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified Sep 11, 2025 14:04 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, took to her official social media account to share an adorable clip where she was embracing the Red Bull driver following his Italian GP win. Sharing a post on Instagram, Kelly termed it a perfect weekend.

Ad

Piquet, the girlfriend of the four-time world champion and the mother of Verstappen's daughter, Lily, recently uploaded a series of photos and videos on social media from the 2025 Italian GP at Monza. In one of the media, she was kissing the Red Bull star after the latter's dominant victory in Monza.

Here's Kelly Piquet's post on Instagram involving Max Verstappen:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Verstappen started off the second Italian race of the season in a brilliant fashion after the Dutchman claimed the pole and broke Lewis Hamilton's record from 2020. He did not stop there, as he started his race from pole, and kept his advantage despite some initial pressure from Lando Norris.

In the end, he came home comfortably with 19 seconds to spare and picked up his third win of the season. This was also his first win since the 2025 Emilia Romagna GP in May. Lando Norris finished his race in P2, ahead of his teammate, Oscar Piastri.

Ad

Thanks to the victory, Verstappen improved his Championship tally and is currently in P3 with 230 points after 16 races and three Sprints. He is trailing Championship leader Piastri by 94 points and Norris by 63 points.

Max Verstappen's boss praised the Red Bull driver after "perfect weekend"

Red Bull team principal, Laurent Mekies, hailed Max Verstappen after the Red Bull driver's stellar win at the Italian GP. Speaking about the race where Verstappen won from the pole, here's what Mekies said:

Ad
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands drives the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 Honda RBPT during the free practice of the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d&#039;Italia 2025 in Monza, Italy - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands drives the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 Honda RBPT during the free practice of the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia 2025 in Monza, Italy - Source: Getty
“Max did just a perfection, perfect weekend,” Mekies said. "Such a strong weekend, it put us there. We were not anticipating to have a pace advantage in the race, but it turned out to be the case."
Ad
“We were expecting a defence race and trying to work out scenarios on how to defend against these guys. And ultimately, we had a pace advantage today. Certainly, Max has done an amazing job and it's a good sign.” (via F1.com)

The four-time world champion was incredibly strong at the Monza qualifying, followed by the race. He started off with P2 in Q1, followed by P1 in Q2.

The Dutchman held on to his advantage and went on to take the pole in Q3, with nearly eight-hundredths of a second advantage. In the race, Verstappen managed his pace well and utilized all the advantages to secure his third win in 2025.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sabyasachi Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications