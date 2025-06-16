Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares a heartwarming Father's Day post featuring daughters Penelope Kvyat and Lily

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, shared a heartwarming Father's Day post featuring daughters Penelope Kvyat and Lily while he was racing in the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix. It was the first time that the Dutch driver was wished for Father's Day in his life, as he became a parent to his newborn daughter Lily with his partner.

The 27-year-old has been dating the Brazilian model for over four years and resides with her in his Monaco apartment. Although the four-time F1 world champion has yet to pop the question of marriage to the 36-year-old, the couple hit a major milestone after becoming parents in early May.

On Instagram, Kelly Piquet shared a picture of Max Verstappen with her daughters after the birth of Lily and wished him on his first Father's Day, saying:

"Happy Father’s Day to the best I could ask for"

Piquet, who is the daughter of former three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet Sr., has been a source of constant support for the Red Bull driver and was spotted frequently in the paddock before her second pregnancy last year.

Although Verstappen was not with his family to mark the occasion, he did finish on the podium in Canada to have a mini-celebration.

Max Verstappen comments on his feelings with RB21 after his P2 finish

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he felt confident with the RB21 throughout the Canadian GP weekend after complaining of numerous issues with the car on previous weekends.

In his post-race press conference, the Dutchman reflected on the performance of the car in Montreal and said:

"Well, I hope that we can start every weekend like this in terms of how I feel with the car, but overall, we do need more performance to be quick everywhere. I also think that this weekend was a bit, I won't say an off weekend, but McLaren wasn't as strong as normal. And, of course, we benefited a little bit.

"But if we go to all the other tracks now coming up, we definitely need more performance to even be close to them. This has been a good weekend for us, but we need a lot more to be able to fight with them for the whole season."

When asked if he could have contested for the race win before the late safety car, Verstappen added:

"No. Not really, to be honest. I think we definitely optimised everything we could because, honestly, throughout the whole race, I never really felt like I was actually holding on to second."

Max Verstappen closed the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri by six points and now trails him by 43 points while being 21 points behind Lando Norris in his bid to get P2.

