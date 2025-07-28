Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares a heartwarming message for daughter Penelope Kvyat

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, rang in her daughter, Penelope Kvyat's sixth birthday by posting a series of pictures along with a heartwarming message on social media. The Dutch driver has been dating the 36-year-old Brazilian model and influencer for over four years and shares her daughter, Lily, who was born earlier this year in May.

After being first spotted in late 2020, the pair have been quite open about their relationship to the public and even live together in his Monaco apartment with her daughter, Penelope. Piquet shares her daughter from her previous relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

On her Instagram Stories, Kelly Piquet showcased a 'Barbie-themed' sixth birthday celebration for Penelope Kvyat and even shared a heartwarming message on the stories, saying:

"Happy birthday to my first unconditional love, my first girl, my heart, my Penelope. Six years ago you made my life brighter and happier. You taught me what true love meant and have been my greatest joy since. I love you more than anything,"

Snapshot of Kelly Piquet's Stories...Credits-Instagram

Penelope Kvyat also shares a special bond with Max Verstappen and is often seen having cute moments with the latter on his Twitch Live Streams. The Red Bull driver was unable to attend the birthday celebrations as he was racing at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps Circuit on July 27.

Max Verstappen analyses his P4 finish at the Belgian GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he was disappointed after he finished he scored in the main race at Spa, as he had changed his setup of the car for the wet conditions, but was unable to use it effectively due to a drying track.

As per F1.com, the four-time F1 world champion said:

“Today was quite disappointing, and I think we were a bit unlucky. We set up for the wet, and ultimately, we didn’t do a wet race. We were pretty impacted because of the rear wing that we chose, and because most of the race was dry. It was cautious, and I felt like we could have done a few laps behind the safety car and ultimately, we want to make sure we don’t miss out on classic races as we can still have cool, wet racing.

"The race today does also show some of the weaknesses that we have; it is clear that the upgrades did work but we are limited in other areas, including general tyre behaviour and management and the balance of the car."

It is unclear if Max Verstappen flew back to Monaco to celebrate Penelope's birthday, as he had his entire family with him at the racetrack, who were present to cheer him on in his second home race.

