Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares highlights of her tranquil mountain getaway on Instagram

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet are often regarded as the power couple in the F1 world. With the ongoing winter break, drivers and their families have been traveling around the world, and the pair have followed suit, with Kelly posting an array of photos from her mountain trip.

The 36-year-old is a famous internet personality. With her relationship with the reigning F1 champion resulting in her increased presence in the paddock, a myriad of fans have been closely following Kelly's recent ventures.

On January 29, Kelly Piquet posted some photos from her recent getaway, conveying a sense of tranquility:

"Amid the chaos of a fast-paced world, wellness is our anchor. Prioritize peace, protect your energy, and find balance in the storm," Kelly Piquet captioned the post.

This post came a few weeks after her photo dump of their recent trip to Lech, Austria. The post features Piquet's daughter Penelope and her partner Max Verstappen.

Verstappen and Piquet began dating in 2020 after ending her relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. The couple could soon welcome a mini Verstappen-Piquet in early 2025 after announcing Piquet's pregnancy last year.

Kelly Piquet shared her thoughts on the relationship with Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen made his relationship with Kelly Piquet official in 2021. While he has had massive success since then, winning three more titles and a myriad of races, he has still retained his humble traits.

In an interview with Vogue Netherlands in 2022, Kelly Piquet revealed how she has a healthy relationship with the Red Bull driver. Despite their age difference, there have been no compatibility issues between the two, and treats her four-year-old daughter like his own, as she said (as quoted by US Magazine):

"I think we have a very healthy relationship, easygoing, we have a lot of understanding and support for each other. You would think the age difference could be a challenge, but so far things are going really well. I also really appreciate how he treats Penelope. It's so sweet to see. He always asks for her, always visits her to say hello when he leaves, and gets her love back. So cute!"

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen will shift his focus on defending his title in 2025. He secured his fourth championship after putting up a stern title defense against McLaren's Lando Norris.

The 2025 season would start at the Australian Grand Prix held at the Albert Park Circuit in March. Max Verstappen has a solitary win around the circuit, which came in 2023 and was the second race win at Albert Park for Red Bull since Sebastian Vettel's victory with the team in 2011.

