Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares images with her daughters Penelope Kvyat and Lily

Max Verstappen recently welcomed his first child, Lily, with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet in early May. A few images of the newborn circulated on social media with the 36-year-old carrying her new daughter, but it was Lily's elder stepsister's time to have her photoshoot with the one-month-old, as Piquet shared adorable images of her two daughters on Instagram.

Piquet had her first daughter, Penelope, in 2019 with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. However, the two later broke up, and Piquet became Verstappen's girlfriend in 2020.

The two had been increasingly affectionate, and Piquet used to traverse continents with the Dutchman racing on the F1 grid. Her daughter, Penelope, followed suit, and the five-year-old soon became an adorable figure in the paddock.

On the other hand, the power couple of F1 announced in 2024 about the Brazilian's pregnancy on their social media. This news made rounds among fans, and they eagerly awaited the reigning world champion becoming a father (except for being a bonus dad).

This wait soon came to an end in May, when Max Verstappen decided to leave out his media day at the Miami Grand Prix weekend as he expected the birth of their daughter. A day later, the couple announced that their newborn daughter, Lily, was born healthy.

On June 12, Kelly Piquet posted images of her two daughters on the Meta-owned platform and captioned the post:

"Mom of two angels 🥹🙏🏻✨💕 From the very beginning, I dreamed of a moment when the two were side by side — one coming into the world, the other lovingly welcoming. @le_infance translated this dream into fabric: Lily's delicate embellishment and big sister's dress, made to meet in a hug. 💖"

The 27-year-old acts as a guardian to Penelope and is the father of Lily.

Max Verstappen was on cloud nine after he entered fatherhood

Kelly Piquet (L) and Max Verstappen (R) at the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen had expressed his excitement leading up to the birth of his daughter. He had been questioned about whether he would help his child get into the world of motorsports, but the Dutchman steered clear from forcing the newborn to be attached to the world of motorsports without her desire.

On the other hand, the four-time F1 champion suggested that his daughter could do anything that she wants to. Reflecting on the days leading up to the birth of his daughter, Verstappen admitted how it was a great feeling as he said (via GPBlog):

"Luckily I got to spend a few days with them when she was born. It's been great. You never really, I guess, know what to expect. But it's been very enjoyable and it's for sure very special."

Meanwhile, on the F1 side of things, the Red Bull driver sits third in the Drivers' championship standings after having a crashout at the Spanish Grand Prix that increased his deficit to the Papaya duo.

