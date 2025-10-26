Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares inspirational quote from Ms. Rachel

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, reposted a stirring quote about human greed, originally shared by social media personality Ms. Rachel. The quote says that with many people in the world struggling to afford food, no individual should be a billionaire.

F1 star Verstappen has been dating Kelly since 2020. The daughter of former F1 world champion Nelson Piquet, Kelly is a model by profession. She often shares updates about her professional and personal life on Instagram. The Brazilian has also used her platform to share social messages about numerous causes over the years.

On Saturday, Kelly Piquet reposted a thought-provoking quote by YouTuber and educator Ms. Rachel on Instagram, which questioned the existence of billionaires.

"No one needs a billion dollars. People need food. The end," the quote read.

While Kelly has often shared her views on social and political issues via social media, her boyfriend, Max Verstappen, has stayed away from commenting on such topics. The Red Bull driver has maintained his full focus on his on-track performance.

At the moment, the Dutchman is in pursuit of a fifth consecutive drivers' title, as he has re-entered the race for the championship in the final stages of the 2025 season. Verstappen sits 40 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri with five rounds of the season to go.

The Dutchman has won three of the last four races, including the US GP Sprint. However, he suffered a slight setback during qualifying for the Mexican GP on Saturday, finishing fifth, while Lando Norris took pole.

Max Verstappen reflects on his title prospects after a tough Mexican GP qualifying

Max Verstappen speaking to the media after qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen said his P5 result in qualifying for the Mexican GP is "not ideal" for his prospects of claiming the 2025 drivers' title. He added that McLaren's Lando Norris starting on pole would be a major obstacle for him during Sunday's race.

Speaking to the media after qualifying on Saturday, Verstappen reflected on his title chances.

"The big problem, of course, is that Lando is starting up front. We're not that far behind Oscar in terms of points, but we knew we had to be perfect until the end. Then this is not ideal, of course," Verstappen said (via Motorsport.com).

Verstappen also claimed that a podium finish would be impossible for him unless something "crazy happens" in front of him, probably meaning a crash between the front-runners.

