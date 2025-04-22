Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares profound quote on social media

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, shared a cryptic yet intriguing note on social media. Taking to her official Instagram account, Piquet shared a photo with a quote on her story - a photo that depicted a quote on long-term friendship.
"There is something so beautiful about long-term friends that have witnessed multiple versions of you and loved you unconditionally through each version," she said.
Here's the screenshot of her Instagram story:
Piquet has a strong background in motorsport. She is the daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet and sister of former F1 driver Nelson Piquet Jr. and Julia Piquet (wife of NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez).
Verstappen and Piquet have been in a relationship since 2020 and are expecting their first child soon, as the couple announced in December. However, Piquet already has a daughter named Penelope, who was born during her relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.
As Verstappen and Piquet have been dating for nearly five years now, the latter often takes out time to support the Red Bull driver at his races.
Kelly Piquet shares words of wisdom after Max Verstappen's drawback in Saudi Arabia
Following the conclusion of the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP, Kelly Piquet had words of wisdom for her partner, Max Verstappen, after the Red Bull driver received a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.
As Verstappen tried to hold his position after the race started at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, he left the track, cut across the corner, and rejoined in the lead. However, the FIA deemed it unfair and slapped a timed penalty on the Red Bull star. After the race was over, a visibly unhappy Verstappen took to his social media to post about the race.
He wrote,
"Gave it everything today. Well done team @redbullracing. We move forward."
Responding to the post and the drawback, Kelly Piquet wrote,
"They'll keep trying, but they won't stop you."
Here's the screenshot of Piquet's comment on Max Verstappen's post:
As a result of the penalty, Max Verstappen lost the race lead to Oscar Piastri, who went on to win the race and took the lead in the F1 world championship. On the other hand, Verstappen failed to overtake Lando Norris in the championship, and is currently placed in P3.