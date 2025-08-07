Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares a rare picture with daughter Lily

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, shared a rare picture with their daughter, Lily, on her social media. The pair have been dating for over four years and welcomed their first child together in early May this year after Piquet initially announced her pregnancy ahead of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 36-year-old Brazilian model already shares her six-year-old daughter, Penelope, with ex-F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. Ever since Piquet and Verstappen started dating, they have been open about their relationship in public and have been spotted in the media quite frequently over the years.

However, since the birth of their newborn daughter, Lily, Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen have yet to share a picture of her on their social media platforms, but they have continued to provide glimpses to their followers.

While vacationing with her friends and family, the daughter of former three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet Sr shared a rare picture of Lily on her Instagram Story, where she is seen holding the baby.

Snapshot of Kelly Piquet's story...(credits Instagram/@kellypiquet)

During the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend, Max Verstappen was asked when he would bring his daughter Lily to the F1 Paddock. He replied:

"I'm not really in a rush about that. I just want her to also have a bit of peace. It's not necessarily that I want her to be around here."

The Dutch driver's future with the Austrian team has been up in the air recently, but he has chosen stability over shifting to a different team.

Max Verstappen rubbishes claims of joining Mercedes

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen confirmed his future with Red Bull as he rubbished rumors of joining Mercedes during his media duties in Budapest last weekend.

The 27-year-old tol ESPN of his future:

"Yeah, I mean, it's quite interesting to follow all that and the amount of nice stories that came out of it. But yeah, for me, I've never really said anything about it because I was just focused on talking to the team about how we can improve our performance, future ideas for next year as well."

"I think it's time to stop all the rumours. And for me, it's always been quite clear that I was staying anyway. I think that was also the general feeling in the team, anyway, because we were always in discussions about what we could do with the car. And I think when you're not interested in staying, then you also stop talking about these kinds of things. And I never did," he added.

Max Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, which he signed after winning his maiden World Championship in 2021.

