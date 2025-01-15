Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares thought-provoking post reimagining the world with a female deity

Kelly Piquet, popular model and Max Verstappen's girlfriend, recently shared an Instagram reel video on women's empowerment. The video mentioned an imaginary world with a female deity, where rules for women and men were hypothetically reversed.

Verstappen, a 27-year-old F1 driver, has won four back-to-back championships since 2021. With Red Bull Racing, the Dutch driver achieved extraordinary success and dominance in the sport. While controversies often overshadow his milestones, Verstappen's candid and fearless approach has attracted a different fan base.

Apart from his on-track heroics, Verstappen is often in the limelight for his personal life. He is dating 36-year-old Brazilian model Kelly Piquet, daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet. The couple has been dating for four years and are expecting their first child together in 2025.

As Kelly embraces the third trimester of her pregnancy, she uses her social media platform to advocate for women's empowerment. The model has a following of 1.8 million on Instagram. She shared a reel video that talked about an imaginary world with rules for women and men reversed. She wrote:

"Imagine a World Where the Main Deity Was a Woman... It would look so different, wouldn’t it? A world shaped by feminine strength, wisdom, and compassion. But instead, for centuries, men and men-centered religion controlled the narrative, deciding the fate of women, determining what roles we could or couldn’t play in society.

"Generations of brave women fought tooth and nail for the rights we have today—the right to work, to vote, to make decisions about our own lives and bodies. And in most of the world, we've won that battle. But from time to time, we see male politicians rise up, trying to strip us of the very freedoms our grandmothers fought for, trying to bring back an era where women are silent, submissive, and stuck at home."

Kelly Piquet shares Instagram story

Kelly Piquet has been a vocal advocate of women's rights. She often uses her platform to spread awareness on various social issues. In May 2024, she started a flood relief donation drive for people affected by the tragedy in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Piquet and Max Verstappen are set to embrace parenthood. As for marriage, the couple has no immediate plans as they remain focused on devoting their entire time to the unborn child.

Piquet also has a five-year-old daughter, Penelope, from her previous relationship with Daniil Kvyat. She gets along with Verstappen well, as snippets of their cute moments together are found on social media.

On track, Verstappen will aim to defend his title in the 2025 season. The 27-year-old is expected to put his best foot forward while managing the challenges of fatherhood.

Kelly Piquet opens up on Max Verstappen's baby name

Max Verstappen with girlfriend Kelly Piquet (Image Source: Getty)

Max Verstappen is going to be a father soon as Kelly Piquet embraces the final trimester of her pregnancy. At 27, the Dutchman will see a sudden shift in his personal life. Meanwhile, Piquet was recently quizzed about the name of their unborn child. On Instagram, a fan asked if she had a name in mind for her newborn. To this, she replied:

"no name yet 🙃."

The gender of the baby also remains undisclosed, as Kelly Piquet has not been very vocal about her pregnancy journey.

After spending holiday season with family, Max Verstappen is expected to return to the Red Bull factory in Milton Keynes soon for simulation tests. The RB21 is reportedly still in development, and Verstappen, along with his new teammate Liam Lawson, is likely to begin initial tests soon.

