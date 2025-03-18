Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet turns heads with her latest Instagram post on Paris Fashion week

Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet flaunted her makeup routine as she shared a 'Get Ready With Me' video as she got dressed for the Zimmermann fashion show. This event was held on March 10 during the Paris Fashion Week, earlier this month.

Kelly Piquet is a Brazilian model, columnist and blogger, and the daughter of three-time former F1 champion Nelson Piquet. Reports suggest that she has been dating Max Verstappen since the later half of 2020, and the pair have been together since.

The couple live together in Verstappen's residence in Monaco, along with Piquet's daughter, Penelope. The young girl is Piquet's daughter with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, who the Brazilian had been dating from 2017 up until 2019, the same year Penelope was born.

On Monday (March 17), Piquet posted a video via her instagram in association with the Paris Fashion week. She also credited her makeup artist for the event, Charlotte Tilbury, in the caption as she wrote:

"AD Getting Paris Fashion Week Ready ✨

Makeup and skincare by my favourites @charlottetilbury

Comment your favorite products 🫶🏻"

Verstappen and Piquet announced in December 2024 that the pair are expecting a baby, with latest rumours suggesting that the couple are expected to have a girl, who is due in April of this year. [via GPblog]

While the mentioned video was an advertisement for Paris Fashion week, Piquet often posts updates from her life via her instagram. The 32-year-old has also shared constant updates about her pregnancy, giving her and Verstappen's fans regular clues about the couple's journey.

Piquet has also worked as part of Formula E's social media team and started in this role in 2015. Before this, she also worked at Vogue Latinoamerica and also as a columnist for the Marie Claire magazine.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet announced pregnancy in December 2024

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet after the 2024, Brazilian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet announced that the couple were expecting a baby via a joint instagram post. This announcement came in December, right before the final race of the 2024 F1 season in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen's childhood friend and former Dutch driver Giedo van der Garde recently revealed via viaplay that the couple are expecting their child in April, a detail which has not been officially confirmed by the soon-to-be parents yet.

But it was in December that Verstappen and Piquet announced the pregnancy, along with a heartwarming caption, which read:

"Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way ❤️ We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle 💫"

Piquet has recently hinted that her due date is close in a now-expired instagram story, as she stated that she is heading home to 'start the countdown', insinuating that the birth of her second child is near.

