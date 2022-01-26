“Max is a human sensor” – Honda boss claims Max Verstappen's input was crucial during Red Bull's 2021 power unit development

Max Verstappen's feedback and input were vital during Honda's power unit development for Red Bull in the 2021 season. Toyoharu Tanabe, Honda's F1 Technical Director, was full of praise for the Dutchman during an interview with RacingNews356.

Calling Verstappen a 'human sensor', Tanabe described how the Dutchman's instincts and driving style aided Honda's developmental work. He said:

“I think he (Max Verstappen) has a talent, he has a skill, to drive the car fast. Not only fast, but also as a kind of sensor, a human sensor; he is very sensitive and the feedback is very precise. For the engine condition, he realizes very small sounds or feelings – he could tell us very small things. His feedback and kind of testing was very useful for us.”

Honda returned to the peak of F1 with Verstappen's maiden world title. The occasion was momentous for the Japanese manufacturers, who had last been world champions with Ayrton Senna in 1991 for McLaren.

The title, however, came hand in hand with their departure from the sport. The Japanese company envisages a more sustainable approach for the future and plans to go all-electric in the coming years.

Consequently, Red Bull have formed their own powertrain company after acquiring Honda's intellectual property and will make their own engines going forward. Christian Horner has also agreed to a deal with rivals Mercedes to hire an engineer from the Silver Arrows for this new division.

Max Verstappen's 2021 title win 'unsatisfactory' in the eyes of Damon Hill

Max Verstappen's dramatic triumph in 2021 was 'unsatisfactory' for former F1 world champion Damon Hill. The Briton won his only title with Williams in 1996 and is currently an analyst for Sky F1.

While speaking during a panel discussion, Hill shared his opinions on the end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, saying:

“I think ultimately the Lewis Hamilton fans feel very aggrieved because, and Lewis Hamilton may well do and Mercedes do, the way the decision went disadvantaged them and they feel robbed. So, there is a lot of ill-feeling obviously. But in the Dutch camp, was it a satisfactory way of deciding a championship? You have to say it was unsatisfactory.”

Hill, however, has also acknowledged that the Dutchman was a worthy opponent for Lewis Hamilton in 2021. Whether or not the pair can continue their rivalry is still up in the air as the seven-time world champion mulls his future in F1.

Edited by Anurag C