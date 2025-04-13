Max Verstappen's manager seen unloading on Helmut Marko after the driver's disastrous F1 Bahrain GP: Reports

Max Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen was reportedly seen voicing his frustration to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko after the Dutchman's disastrous Bahrain Grand Prix outing, according to Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz. The 27-year-old had qualified in P7 and finished the race in P6, losing ground to both McLaren drivers in the Drivers' championship.

Verstappen had one of his toughest F1 weekends in recent memory during the Bahrain GP, as the reigning world champion looked to be struggling with his car from Friday all the way to Sunday. Verstappen could not even find any real pace in his car during the race, and the driver was even P20 at one point amid two slow pit stops.

After the race ended at Sakhir, Sky Sports pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz said he saw Verstappen's manager, Raymond Vermeulen, give Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko 'a big piece of his mind'. This would suggest that the Verstappen camp was not too pleased with the car their driver was given during the weekend.

Many reports have suggested that Max Verstappen would not be opposed to leaving Red Bull if he is not provided with a quick enough car at the Milton Keynes-based team. Such a discussion is not imminent at the moment, but could become a possibility if their slump continues.

It was a weekend to forget for both Verstappen and Red Bull, as the whole outfit looked completely out of contention for even a podium throughout. Verstappen has also lost his spot in the Drivers' standings, slipping to third behind Oscar Piastri.

Lando Norris has extended his lead at the top of the table, even amid an underwhelming weekend for the Brit. His closest rival is now his teammate, who sits only three points behind the 25-year-old.

Max Verstappen reflects on terrible Bahrain GP outing

Max Verstappen making a pitstop during the Grand Prix of Bahrain - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen claimed that simply 'everything went wrong' at the Bahrain GP for him, as he attempted to make the most out of a difficult situation during the race on Sunday. The Dutchman came home in P6, his worst result of the 2025 season so far.

Speaking to the media after the end of the race, Verstappen expressed his feelings about what transpired over the 57 laps. He said [via Formula1.com]:

“Basically everything went wrong. We had a poor start, too much wheelspin when I dropped the clutch, and then the first stint again [I had] basically the same problems that I had in Qualifying, plus we were just overheating our tyres too much compared to the competition ahead of us."

Verstappen then explained how he struggled to find the grip on the tires, during both his stints after two sub-standard pit stops. The 4x world champion also remarked that P6 was perhaps a decent result in the end given the pace of his car, and also claimed that it was the best possible result for him, even if everything had gone right during the race.

