Max Verstappen's manager shares an update about the driver's future beyond the 2026 F1 season

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen claimed that the 2026 season will play a pivotal role in deciding the Dutch driver's future in the sport. The reigning four-time F1 world champion has been linked with the move away from the Austrian team ever since the start of the 2024 season, with Mercedes emerging as a strong contender.

The two parties even held multiple talks over the past 18 months about the possibility of a partnership in the 2026 season. However, the 27-year-old decided to honor his contract with the Milton Keynes-based outfit and announced that he would be driving for them next year.

However, in his interview with de Telegraaf, Max Verstappen's manager believed that it would have been a gamble for them to sign for a different team in 2026, given the change in regulations. He said:

"It would have been a huge gamble if he had signed a contract elsewhere for next year. There are absolutely no guarantees. Everyone makes predictions, but they're all assumptions. Next year won't just be about the engine, but also about the chassis. And which people will be brought in here, what impact will that have?

"It's like a puzzle you're piecing together. Hence, the conclusion is that it's better to stay for at least another year. Max wants to win more championships in the future. He's not ready yet in that regard, but he is dependent on the equipment. So I think 2026 will be a very important year, in which his future in Formula 1 will be determined."

Max Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, with performance-related clauses allowing him to leave the team.

Max Verstappen's manager chimes in on coming close to leaving Red Bull

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermuelen revealed that there have been moments when the Dutchman has thought of leaving the team amidst its struggles over the last year, but decided to stick with them owing to their track record of bouncing back.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the Dutchman chimed in and said:

"Of course. There have been times when Red Bull really came up short. It's understandable then that you think to yourself: what if we fall even further? But just look at the seasons: Red Bull has always found its way back up at some point. You saw that again earlier this month in Monza, for example."

Max Verstappen has been part of the Austrian team since the middle of the 2016 season and has claimed each of his 66 victories with them. His 2021 triumph even propelled him to sign a long-term deal with Red Bull, and he has hinted on several occasions about his desire to end his career as a one-team driver.

