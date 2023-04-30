Max Verstappen's mindset under scanner after recent loss to Sergio Perez

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill has questioned Max Verstappen's mindset after the Dutchman's loss to Sergio Perez at the Azerbaijan GP on Sunday.

The two-time reigning F1 world champion appeared distracted all weekend. He vented his frustration at the new sprint race weekend format, where he had a heated exchange with George Russell before losing out to Perez on Sunday.

In a partnership that has spanned more than two years, this is the first time no extraneous circumstances have helped Perez beat Verstappen. It was a head-to-head battle in which Verstappen was unable to keep up and lost out to his teammate.

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill has questioned the Red Bull driver's mindset this weekend, as he has seemed a bit 'off-tune'. Questioning why Verstappen was even talking about retiring when he was in the middle of a championship, Hill said:

“Max has been off-tune; hasn’t he this week? He’s kind of done himself down a little bit by being down on the Sprint and not having a good race in the Sprint and all those things.

"I got the sense there’s something a bit out of sorts with Max at the moment. He’s talked about not wanting to race beyond 30 or whatever it is, weird stuff. Why is he talking about this now; he’s right in the middle of a championship and it’s a bit odd.”

F1 pundit surprised by Max Verstappen's retirement comments

Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff found the retirement comments by Max Verstappen a bit odd, elaborating:

“I was very surprised too. For a driver that we know is someone who’s so hungry that he’s very upset when he comes second, he’s a guy who wants to win, he wants to have these World Championships.

"I was very taken aback and surprised by the fact that he’s mentioned he’s not here to have multiple numerous World Championships and that he’d rather potentially retire coming into this weekend."

Max Verstappen has seen his lead over Sergio Perez cut down to only seven points now.

The Red Bull driver will hope to bounce back at Miami next week. With a return to what would be a more conventional weekend format, Verstappen will hope to to put together a better show.

Poll : 0 votes