Max Verstappen's mother drops 4-word reaction to the Red Bull driver winning the F1 Italian GP

Red Bull star Max Verstappen won the 2025 Italian GP after starting the race from the pole position and battling Lando Norris in the first few laps of the race. However, as the Dutchman dominantly won the race, his mother Sophie Kumpen came out and celebrated Verstappen’s victory with a four-word reaction.

Coming into Monza, Verstappen had the front-running pace but didn't top any of the practice sessions. But a magical lap in Q3 put the four-time F1 champion on the pole position.

The Red Bull driver had a fiery start at Monza, battling Lando Norris towards the first chicane, and getting extremely tight to a collision. Verstappen's move was taken under investigation by the FIA, and the team ordered the Dutchman to give the position to Norris.

However, just within a few laps of giving the position to the McLaren, Max Verstappen was able to get by Lando Norris and retake the lead of the race. The Red Bull driver sprinted away with the lead, wasn't affected by McLaren's overcut, and won the race by nearly 20 seconds.

Verstappen's mother Sophie Kumpen took to Instagram and shared @verstappencom’s post about her son's victory on the story, with a four-word caption that read,

“The KING of Monza💪”

Image credits: Instagram/@sophiekumpen

Max Verstappen had a difficult run of form since the podium at the Canadian GP, which came to an end at his home race in Zandvoort, where the Dutchman finished P2 after Norris' retirement. Yet, McLaren continued their domination with the Imola GP being the last race won by Verstappen before the Monza victory.

Max Verstappen's mother reacts to the Red Bull driver’s record-breaking pole position at Monza

Coming into the 2025 Italian GP qualifying, many expected the all-time lap record around Monza to be broken. Lewis Hamilton previously held this record, which was set at the 2020 Italian GP in the Mercedes. The Briton's record of 1:18.887 was broken by Max Verstappen's Q3 lap as he took the pole position with a lap time of 1:18.792.

Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen, took to Instagram and reacted to her son's pole position lap at Monza. She shared F1’s post on her story with a caption that read,

“What a lap 💪”

Image credits: Instagram/@sophiekumpen

Max Verstappen not only broke the pole position record at Monza, but he also set the fastest lap in the history of F1 with an average speed of 264.68 km/h. The Dutchman also broke Sebastian Vettel’s pole position record with Red Bull, as the Italian GP pole was his 45th with the Milton Keynes-based team.

