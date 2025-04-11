Max Verstappen's mother reacts to Kelly Piquet's latest IG post featuring Penelope Kvyat

Max Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen, reacted as Kelly Piquet posted a carousel of pictures from Monaco, celebrating and partying with her friends on a luxurious yacht. Kumpen could also be seen in the pictures alongside Penelope Kvyat.
Kelly Piquet has a grand lifestyle living in Monaco, like most people of the principality. She regularly posts updates on her social media, showcasing her new adventures and celebrations. Adding to her fabulous Instagram posts, she uploaded pictures from a yacht as she partied with her friends and relatives.
"I have the best friends in the world 💝," Kelly captioned the post.
Among the many people in the pictures, Max Verstappen's mother Sophie Kumpen could also be spotted. She commented under the post, reacting with an emoticon.
Also in the pictures was Penelope, Kelly Piquet's first-born child with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, born in July 2019. Kelly is currently pregnant with her second child, first with Max Verstappen.
Max Verstappen on the chances of missing his baby's birth
The life of a Formula 1 driver can be pretty intense as they travel from one country to another on a weekly basis for races.
While they are well accustomed to it, that can also mean they sometimes miss some of ther biggest life events, like Verstappen possibly missing the birth of his child.
Red Bull Racing's advisor Dr Helmut Marko confirmed that the couple's baby is due in May, but it will be in the midst of two race weekends, which means Max Verstappen could be present with Kelly Piquet.
"The date of birth does not overlap with any of Max’s racing activities and is scheduled for early May," Marko said (via PlanetF1).
However, if the birth happens early, Verstappen might miss it. He said last year that there's nothing he could do about it.
"Anything is possible," Verstappen said last year, "but in F1 that (paternity leave) doesn’t exist. You cannot take two months off.
"If it happens, it happens. There’s nothing I can do about it. Unfortunately, F1 drivers don’t get time off, but at the same time I’m also not the one that is giving birth."
Verstappen has won the last four World Championships. However, RBR haven't been strong this year, which could hamper his chances to clinch another title. Nevertheless, Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix last week in a show of dominance.