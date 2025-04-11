Max Verstappen's mother reacts to Kelly Piquet's latest IG post featuring Penelope Kvyat

Max Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen, reacted as Kelly Piquet posted a carousel of pictures from Monaco, celebrating and partying with her friends on a luxurious yacht. Kumpen could also be seen in the pictures alongside Penelope Kvyat.

Ad

Kelly Piquet has a grand lifestyle living in Monaco, like most people of the principality. She regularly posts updates on her social media, showcasing her new adventures and celebrations. Adding to her fabulous Instagram posts, she uploaded pictures from a yacht as she partied with her friends and relatives.

"I have the best friends in the world 💝," Kelly captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Among the many people in the pictures, Max Verstappen's mother Sophie Kumpen could also be spotted. She commented under the post, reacting with an emoticon.

Max Verstappen's mother reacts to Kelly Piquet's celebratory Instagram post (@sophiekumpen on IG)

Also in the pictures was Penelope, Kelly Piquet's first-born child with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, born in July 2019. Kelly is currently pregnant with her second child, first with Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen on the chances of missing his baby's birth

The life of a Formula 1 driver can be pretty intense as they travel from one country to another on a weekly basis for races.

Ad

While they are well accustomed to it, that can also mean they sometimes miss some of ther biggest life events, like Verstappen possibly missing the birth of his child.

Red Bull Racing's advisor Dr Helmut Marko confirmed that the couple's baby is due in May, but it will be in the midst of two race weekends, which means Max Verstappen could be present with Kelly Piquet.

"The date of birth does not overlap with any of Max’s racing activities and is scheduled for early May," Marko said (via PlanetF1).

Ad

However, if the birth happens early, Verstappen might miss it. He said last year that there's nothing he could do about it.

"Anything is possible," Verstappen said last year, "but in F1 that (paternity leave) doesn’t exist. You cannot take two months off.

"If it happens, it happens. There’s nothing I can do about it. Unfortunately, F1 drivers don’t get time off, but at the same time I’m also not the one that is giving birth."

Verstappen has won the last four World Championships. However, RBR haven't been strong this year, which could hamper his chances to clinch another title. Nevertheless, Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix last week in a show of dominance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More