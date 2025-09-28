Max Verstappen's mother Sophie Kumpen drops 2-word reaction to the driver winning the endurance race in Nurburgring

Sophie Kumpen reacted as her son, Max Verstappen, won his debut race at the Nurburgring, racing in a Ferrari 296 GT3. He was racing alongside Chris Lulham and managed to extend his lead after snatching it on the first lap. The #31 car remained in the lead for most of the event-filled race.

Max Verstappen is known for his dedication to endurance racing on his simulator. He has hundreds of hours clocked in and has raced on the Nurburgring ample times to memorize the track. He debuted on the track earlier this season in a test and managed to set competitive lap times in his first attempt.

Earlier this month, he was confirmed to return to the track to participate in his first real-life endurance race in the Ferrari 296 GT3 under Emil Frey Racing alongside teammate Chris Lulham. The Dutchman managed to qualify P3 for the race and took the lead heading into the first corner, a scenario that isn't strange in his Formula 1 career.

His mother, Sophie Kumpen, kept her social media updated with Verstappen's pictures on the track. After he clinched the win, she posted another picture in his winning pose.

Sophie Kumpen celebrates her son's victory at the Nürburgring (@sophiekumpen on Instagram)

Extending his success across multiple latitudes of motorsports, Max Verstappen is also poised to be a contender for the F1 World Championship this season, despite Red Bull's poor form dropping him back in the standings.

Max Verstappen delivers realistic statement considering 2025 championship

McLaren has dominated so far this season and continues to lead both World Championships. While they are expected to clinch the title heading into Singapore next, the Drivers' Championship is still wide open. Both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are the strongest contenders; however, Max Verstappen finds himself in a much more competitive position now.

After winning consecutive races in Monza and Baku, he has reduced the gap to the lead to just 69 points. This has raised speculation of him clinching his fifth consecutive title this season. But Verstappen has a different perspective. He feels that the gap is still too wide, considering just seven races remain this season.

"I don’t rely on hope. But it’s seven rounds left – 69 points is a lot - so I personally don’t think about it," Max Verstappen asaid (via Motorsport). "I just go race by race, what I have been doing basically the whole season. Just trying to do the best we can, try to score the most points that we can. And then after Abu Dhabi, we’ll know."

While Verstappen has managed to deliver a total of four race wins this season so far, Red Bull continues to struggle in fourth place in the Constructors' Championship.

