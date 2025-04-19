Max Verstappen's mother Sophie Kumpen drops 3-word reaction to the driver securing pole position for the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Max Verstappen's pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix came as a surprise for many after the Dutchman clinched the fastest lap by a mere one hundredth of a second. This led his mother, Sophie Kumpen, to share a concise verdict on her Instagram story in response to his son's impressive feat.

The Red Bull driver joins Oscar Piastri as the only drivers to have claimed multiple pole positions this year. However, this pole position did not come as easily, and it reminded the F1 paddock of Verstappen's performance at the qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen went out on a different strategy from his rivals and did two runs on the same set of tires in Q3. While rivals were stuck on the fresh tire strategy, the Dutchman's gamble paid off as he ringed the neck out of the RB21 to snatch pole position away from Piastri.

Witnessing his son's impressive performance during the qualifying session, Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen, shared an Instagram story and wrote:

"WAW WAW WAW."

Sophie Kumpen's Instagram Story on April 19 | Source: Instagram/@sophiekumpen

Regardless of Verstappen's pole position lap during the qualifying session, the points are awarded on Sunday, where the reigning champion will have to ace 50 consecutive laps.

A long day is still ahead for Red Bull and Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen at the qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Red Bull is aware of the challenges lined up ahead for its star driver. Max Verstappen's pole lap would give him an edge at the green lights, but he might have to engage in defensive driving owing to Oscar Piastri's McLaren lined up behind him.

Red Bull supremo Christian Horner gave a glimpse into how Red Bull catapulted up the timing sheets all of a sudden, but has a long day lined up ahead for them:

"Coming into that quali, after FP3, it was who would be third. Then Max did a lap, and we thought are McLaren sandbagging. Then that moment for Lando, glad he is okay. Then there was 2 sets of softs, and it was if you go for two runs and carry more fuel, which he did and did the fastest lap putting the pressure on the others to come. He then put it on pole."

"If you can convert the pole, you run in clean air, but the McLaren is really quick around here, so it would be tough to keep Oscar behind."

On the other hand, the second Red Bull driver, Yuki Tsunoda, was able to make it into the Q3 session for a second week running. His pace in Q1 and Q2 was closer to Max Verstappen's than his recent teammates.

But the Japanese driver was not able to maintain this trend into Q3, where the Dutchman qualified almost one second ahead of him.

