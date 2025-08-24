Max Verstappen's mother Sophie Kumpen likes Kelly Piquet's clip sharing a beautiful sunset

Max Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen, reacted to Kelly Piquet's social media post, showcasing a stunning sunset above the waters. Piquet has been spending ample time on her yacht in the summers, as can be seen from her latest Instagram posts.The summer break has been rather fulfilling for Kelly Piquet. She recently posted a carousel of pictures featuring her partner, Max Verstappen, and her daughters, Lily and Penelope. They could be seen spending their summers on a yacht, chilling out in the blazing sun.As the break came to an end, Piquet shared the video of a beautiful sun setting down behind a cliff. The reflection on the waters and silhouettes of other yachts made it a beautiful sight. Sophie Kumpen, Max Verstappen's mother, also liked the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter spending ample time around the water, Max Verstappen will soon be heading back to the race track next week. He has been going through an uncompetitive season this time around, losing chances of winning his fifth consecutive F1 World Championship. As McLaren continues to dominate ahead of the grid, Red Bull's RB21 has been consistently losing out on the pace, making it a difficult feat for its drivers.Max Verstappen comments on Red Bull's form this seasonMax Verstappen during the 2025 F1 Hungarian GP (Getty Images)Red Bull Racing was the leading force on the grid in 2022 and 2023. Max Verstappen won four consecutive World Championships and kept the team in total dominance over the grid. However, their performance began declining last season, and they have dropped down to fourth place in the Constructors' Championship currently.The team is in its worst shape since 2021, and there seems to be no recovery from it. Both championships are seemingly out of bounds for them, and Verstappen seems to have accepted this. Earlier, he commented on their form, mentioning that they are no longer the fastest team on the grid.&quot;You also just have to accept where you're at,&quot; he said (via F1). &quot;Yeah, we are not the quickest at the moment, but we're also not the slowest. We always want to be better, and actually that was the same when we were winning. Now we're not winning that much.&quot;He added:&quot;We just try to focus on understanding the car a bit better, where we can find our time, because of course next year there's new regulations, but I think there's still a lot to learn also this year.&quot;Verstappen was a contender for the championship earlier this season, clinching two victories at Suzuka and Imola. However, the RB21 has failed to deliver against its competitors since then. Moreover, the team might not be able to improve in 2026 as well, considering the new regulations will be paired with them no longer having Honda as their PU supplier.