Max Verstappen's mother Sophie Kumpen likes a post with Toto Wolff claiming that Red Bull driver made everyone else look stupid in Italy

Max Verstappen's mother Sophie Kumpen has liked a video on Instagram in which Mercedes boss Toto Wolff could be heard claiming that the Dutchman made every other driver look stupid at the Italian Grand Prix. The Austrian's comments after the race at Monza garnered numerous reactions from fans, and now Verstappen's mother also seems to agree with Wolff's assessment.Verstappen claimed his third victory of the 2025 season in the Italian GP on Sunday and was lauded with a lot of praise for having taken it to the dominant McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. The 27-year-old has perhaps the quickest car underneath him at Monza, as the RB21 shone brightly at the low-downforce circuit.One of the biggest names in the paddock who waxed lyrical about Verstappen's performance in Italy was Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff. The 53-year-old claimed that the reigning world champion made every other driver on the grid look stupid at Monza, and he did so in numerous interviews across different languages.A clip of one of these videos was shared by a user on Instagram, and Max Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen, liked the reel. After his praise for Verstappen in Italy, fans wondered if this was part of Wolff buttering the driver, hoping for a move in the future. It has been well established that the Mercedes boss has had eyes on bringing the 4x world champion to the German team.During the summer break, Wolff and Verstappen were also spotted together on a yacht along with Susie Wolff and Kelly Piquet. This came after weeks of rumors suggesting that Verstappen may well move to the Silver Arrows as early as 2026.While the driver has committed to Red Bull for the 2026 season, the doors to Mercedes seemingly remain open for 2027 or later. Incumbent drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli have still not signed contract extensions for next year.Red Bull boss hails Max Verstappen after his victory at Italian GPLaurent Mekies with Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda during the Italian GP weekend - Source: GettyRed Bull Racing boss Laurent Mekies hailed a "perfect weekend" from Max Verstappen, as the team secured its first race win under the Frenchman's leadership at Monza. Mekies also shared that he was surprised to see their car have the pace advantage over McLaren during the Italian GP.Speaking about Verstappen's performance after the race on Sunday, Mekies was full of praise for his star driver."Max did just a perfection, perfect weekend. Such a strong weekend, it put us there. We were not anticipating to have a pace advantage in the race, but it turned out to be the case," said Mekies, via Formula1's official website."We were expecting a defence race and trying to work out scenarios on how to defend against these guys. And ultimately, we had a pace advantage today. Certainly, Max has done an amazing job and it's a good sign," he added.While Max Verstappen won the race, Yuki Tsunoda struggled yet again on the other side of the garage. The Japanese driver finished the race in P13 and was even involved in an incident with Liam Lawson from the sister Racing Bulls team, making his race even worse.