  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Max Verstappen
  • Max Verstappen's mother Sophie Kumpen likes a post with Toto Wolff claiming that Red Bull driver made everyone else look stupid in Italy

Max Verstappen's mother Sophie Kumpen likes a post with Toto Wolff claiming that Red Bull driver made everyone else look stupid in Italy

By Samyak Sharma
Modified Sep 09, 2025 13:32 GMT
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen's mother likes Instagram clip about Toto Wolff's praise for the Dutch driver. [Images via Getty]

Max Verstappen's mother Sophie Kumpen has liked a video on Instagram in which Mercedes boss Toto Wolff could be heard claiming that the Dutchman made every other driver look stupid at the Italian Grand Prix. The Austrian's comments after the race at Monza garnered numerous reactions from fans, and now Verstappen's mother also seems to agree with Wolff's assessment.

Ad

Verstappen claimed his third victory of the 2025 season in the Italian GP on Sunday and was lauded with a lot of praise for having taken it to the dominant McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. The 27-year-old has perhaps the quickest car underneath him at Monza, as the RB21 shone brightly at the low-downforce circuit.

One of the biggest names in the paddock who waxed lyrical about Verstappen's performance in Italy was Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff. The 53-year-old claimed that the reigning world champion made every other driver on the grid look stupid at Monza, and he did so in numerous interviews across different languages.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A clip of one of these videos was shared by a user on Instagram, and Max Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen, liked the reel.

Ad

After his praise for Verstappen in Italy, fans wondered if this was part of Wolff buttering the driver, hoping for a move in the future. It has been well established that the Mercedes boss has had eyes on bringing the 4x world champion to the German team.

During the summer break, Wolff and Verstappen were also spotted together on a yacht along with Susie Wolff and Kelly Piquet. This came after weeks of rumors suggesting that Verstappen may well move to the Silver Arrows as early as 2026.

Ad

While the driver has committed to Red Bull for the 2026 season, the doors to Mercedes seemingly remain open for 2027 or later. Incumbent drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli have still not signed contract extensions for next year.

Red Bull boss hails Max Verstappen after his victory at Italian GP

Laurent Mekies with Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda during the Italian GP weekend - Source: Getty
Laurent Mekies with Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda during the Italian GP weekend - Source: Getty

Red Bull Racing boss Laurent Mekies hailed a "perfect weekend" from Max Verstappen, as the team secured its first race win under the Frenchman's leadership at Monza. Mekies also shared that he was surprised to see their car have the pace advantage over McLaren during the Italian GP.

Ad

Speaking about Verstappen's performance after the race on Sunday, Mekies was full of praise for his star driver.

"Max did just a perfection, perfect weekend. Such a strong weekend, it put us there. We were not anticipating to have a pace advantage in the race, but it turned out to be the case," said Mekies, via Formula1's official website.
Ad
"We were expecting a defence race and trying to work out scenarios on how to defend against these guys. And ultimately, we had a pace advantage today. Certainly, Max has done an amazing job and it's a good sign," he added.

While Max Verstappen won the race, Yuki Tsunoda struggled yet again on the other side of the garage. The Japanese driver finished the race in P13 and was even involved in an incident with Liam Lawson from the sister Racing Bulls team, making his race even worse.

About the author
Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

Twitter icon

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications