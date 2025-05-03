Max Verstappen’s new baby compared to a racehorse in bizarre statement by team principal Christian Horner

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner raised eyebrows with his analogy regarding Max Verstappen’s newborn baby. The 51-year-old drew a comparison with a ‘racehorse’ while sharing his thoughts on the child.

The Dutch driver recently welcomed his first child with partner Kelly Piquet—an occasion that prompted widespread congratulations across the Formula 1 paddock. However, while Horner was sending his best wishes to the 27-year-old, the Red Bull Racing chief couldn’t resist adding his own colorful twist to the message.

Speaking to the media during the Team Principals’ press conference, Horner was asked what advice he would offer Max Verstappen following the birth of his daughter, Lily.

Responding to the question, the Red Bull boss stated:

“He’s going to be a very present father, I’m sure. You’ve got to get involved with the nappies, in the middle of the night, all of that. It’s the most wonderful thing, welcoming a new addition to any family. Life will be very different for him now, in many respects, as a parent".

"But I’m just thinking—the genes of that child are quite incredible. When you think of Verstappen and Piquet—if it were a racehorse, it’d be worth a fortune! But yeah, it’s going to make life a little different for him,” he added.

While it was intended to be a light-hearted joke, Horner’s comments have sparked plenty of chatter online. While a few fans found the comparison humorous, others felt it was a bit of a stretch.

The Red Bull chief is no stranger to grabbing headlines, though he will be hoping to return to the spotlight this time with his team and Max Verstappen clinching victory at the ongoing Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen speaks about being a dad

Max Verstappen spoke to the media for the first time since announcing the birth of his daughter, Lily, with partner Kelly Piquet. The four-time Formula 1 champion had missed the Miami Grand Prix media day due to matters related to his newborn child.

However, following his arrival at the Florida event ahead of the Free Practice session, Verstappen sat down with reporters to share what it has felt like being a father so far. Speaking to media outlet ESPN F1, he stated:

“Yeah, I mean, luckily I got to spend a few days with them once she was born. It's been great — you never really know what to expect, but it's been very enjoyable. It's for sure very special."

Expand Tweet

With the birth of his daughter Lily, Max Verstappen has become the second active driver on the 2025 Formula 1 grid who is now a father, joining Nico Hulkenberg. During the 2024 season, F1 had as many as three drivers with children, but following the departures of Kevin Magnussen and Verstappen’s former teammate, Sergio Perez, Hulkenberg had been the only one remaining. Several drivers, including Hulkenberg and Lewis Hamilton, have congratulated Verstappen following the birth of his daughter.

