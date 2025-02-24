Max Verstappen's new Red Bull teammate pulls back the curtain on how he replaced Sergio Perez for the 2025 F1 season

Red Bull onboarded a new teammate for Max Verstappen for the 2025 F1 season as Liam Lawson replaced Sergio Perez. Lawson revealed that when he replaced Daniel Ricciardo in VCARB for the USA Grand Prix, he knew an opportunity for promotion was around the corner.

The energy drink-based outfit had an underwhelming season in 2024 as they lost the constructors championship to McLaren and finished P3.

While Max Verstappen clinched his fourth title in a row, his teammate Sergio Perez finished 285 points behind him to rank P8 in championships.

Despite helping the team clinch two constructors titles in 2022 and 2023, Perez was sacked following the end of last season, with Lawson set to take over his seat.

Meanwhile, during the F175 event in London, Liam Lawson opened up on his journey from Racing Bulls to Red Bull. He recalled that when he was summoned to replace Daniel Ricciardo in VCARB for the final six races, he knew an opportunity could arise soon.

Talking to Planet F1, he said:

"When I got in at Austin, I knew that, obviously, I was there to be evaluated, especially coming in at the end of a season like that. It wasn’t so much whether I was going to have an opportunity at Red Bull or VCARB or wherever, it was more about just trying to do enough and prove myself to stay in Formula 1."

He added:

"I think over those races, it just became more clear over time that there was an opportunity presenting itself. But obviously it was race by race, and it completely depended on how Sergio was doing and how I was doing. So, yeah, it just became clearer over the races until the end.”

Lawson ended up scoring four points in those six races, beating Sergio Perez in VCARB on multiple occasions. Moreover, his headstrong mindset further pushed the Bulls to fast-track his promotion.

Liam Lawson opens up on the challenge of facing Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen

Liam Lawson, with 11 race starts in F1, is set to race side by side with a four-time world champion, Max Verstappen, in equal machinery during the 2025 season. However, Lawson isn't worried about the challenge and is keeping a positive mindset.

When asked by ESPN if Verstappen is the toughest driver to face, he said:

"For sure. It depends on how you look at it. He's the hardest guy to go in and beat. We all want to win in Formula 1—that's why we're here. For me, it's more about taking those learnings and making the most of having someone like that as a teammate, having access to everything he's doing."

Max Verstappen will be looking to defend his title for the fourth time in a row, whereas Liam Lawson will step into the 2025 season to prove himself. For Red Bull, the change in dynamics could mean a fresh start if the young Kiwi matches the expectations.

