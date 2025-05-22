Max Verstappen’s opening lap move on Oscar Piastri in Imola branded “overtake of the year” by Mercedes rival

George Russell recently gave his verdict on Max Verstappen's stunning overtake move on Oscar Piastri in Imola. At the 2025 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix race, Verstappen pulled off an effective overtake on pole sitter Piastri that allowed him to snatch the lead of the race, which he held on to until the checkered flag was waved.

Ad

Russell, the man behind Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings, opened up about how impressive the move the Dutchman pulled off during the opening lap in Italy, as well as comparing it to one of his own stirring overtakes in his career.

During Sunday's race, the Mercedes driver was also aiming to grab the lead, having started the race in third place, but was focused on battling Lando Norris after the lights went out. Meanwhile, despite a strong start from Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen was able to grab the spot at the front of the pack after squeezing through the Tamburello chicane.

Ad

Trending

Speaking ahead of the Monaco GP, Russell shared his thoughts on Verstappen's move via Sky Sports F1,

"Overtake of the year – definitely! Without doubt. It’s the best overtake I’ve seen in a hell of a long time. I thought my race start in Barcelona was pretty good but his one was pretty spectacular. To see him zoom around Oscar – *****! That’s why he’s one of the best ever. You can’t take that away from him."

Ad

During the Spanish Grand Prix last year, George Russell started the race in P4 but made a strong charge past his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, as well as second-place starter Max Verstappen, and then pole-sitter Lando Norris to take the lead in the opening lap of the event.

This past weekend the Red Bull Racing driver crossed the finish line to score his second victory of the season, and on the team's 400th start in Formula 1.

Ad

Max Verstappen reveals his thinking during the overtake on Oscar Piastri

Max Verstappen at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 - Source: Getty

Speaking after the event, Max Verstappen shared how he felt that the start of his race during the Imola Grand Prix didn't go as well as he had planned, but when he realized his position on track to Piastri, he decided to make a move, which thankfully paid off. The Dutch driver then explained how having that free air in front allowed the RB21 to maximize its potential and keep him in front for the rest of the race.

Ad

"The start itself wasn’t particularly great, but then I was still on the outside line, basically the normal line, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m just going to try and send it around the outside’," said Verstappen. "It worked really well! That of course then unleased our pace, because once we were in the lead, the car was good. I could look after my tyres and we had very good pace today. [via F1]

Heading into this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, Verstappen's win has put him within 22 points of championship leader, Oscar Piastri.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More