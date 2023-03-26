Max Verstappen's overtake of Lewis Hamilton in Jeddah described as 'the epitome of the art'

Max Verstappen's overtake on Lewis Hamilton in Jeddah has been termed as 'the epitome of the art' by F1 pundit Peter Windsor.

During the race in Jeddah, Verstappen was forced to start the race from P15 and make his way through the field in the first part of the race. During his progression through the field, Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton with ease at turn 1 as he used Red Bull's superior pace around the track.

Lewis Hamilton, too, had said after the race that he had not seen a car as fast as the Red Bull ever in his career. Verstappen finished the race in P2 while Lewis Hamilton finished in P5. Recapping the move in his live stream, Peter Windsor said that the Mercedes driver had no chance of competing against Max, such was the brilliance of the car+driver combination at the time. He said:

“When he came up to pass Lewis, there was absolutely no contest. Forget Hamilton/Verstappen from previous years, Lewis was never, ever going to be in this race against Max Verstappen."

"But when Max did the pass on Lewis it was so perfunctory and it was so simple that you just thought, ‘wow, this is a Sunday afternoon drive’. Of course it wasn’t, and this was Lewis Hamilton that he was outbraking, but Max just made it look so easy – which is the epitome of the art.”

Lewis Hamilton's teammate refutes his claim over Mercedes car concept

George Russell recently refuted the claims made by Hamilton about the latest 2023 Mercedes F1 challenger.

Lewis claimed after the race in Bahrain that the team did not listen to his inputs while designing the car and that played a role in the car not being up to the mark. Russell, however, claimed during the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP weekend that both Hamilton and he agreed with the concept. He said:

“We were aware of the concept, Lewis and I. We did believe that this was the right direction. But we, as a team, have clearly missed something that happened over the winter and we’re working hard to rectify that now."

"The conversations that have been had, many people accepted that these decisions weren’t the right ones. But nobody is pointing fingers and blaming them for making decisions that were made with the best intentions and the info that we had."

These conflicting claims in a season where the German team is already on the backfoot are not the best thing for a team that dominated the sport just a few years back.

Poll : 0 votes