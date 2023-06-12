Max Verstappen's retirement plans sparked by Red Bull driver’s intense 2021 battle against Lewis Hamilton, states former F1 champion

Former F1 driver Nico Rosberg feels that Max Verstappen's hints about retiring started after his intense title battle with Lewis Hamilton in the 2021 F1 season.

Both drivers were level on points when they raced in the Abu Dhabi GP, the last race of the season. Though the race ending and decisions from race control were quite confusing and controversial, it is safe to say that both Verstappen and Hamilton gave it their all in 2021.

While speaking to Sky F1, Nico Rosberg recalled how Max Verstappen has mentioned that he could leave F1 and venture into other racing series or even participate in other sports. He speculated that this could be because of how intense the 2021 F1 season was for him.

The former F1 driver said:

“That talk from him [possibly retiring] started in the year when he battled Hamilton. Where he said, ‘I won’t go on for very long if every year is like that.' Those battles are so fierce and intense, it takes a lot of the fun away as well.”

yaiza (tired version)🕸 @YaizaBarriga max verstappen will retire before alonso at this point max verstappen will retire before alonso at this point

Rosberg feels an intense environment like that can be a lot to take, even for a driver like Max Verstappen. He stated that the Dutchman already has ample in the bank and in the trophy room to call it a day and added:

“The sport will always be an intense environment, especially when you are fighting for championships every year. You are the guy who has it all to lose. Every expectation is you are going to win over and over; it’s quite demanding."

"I can’t put myself in his shoes. Money-wise, he’s done; he has so much he won’t have to work again or worry again. Record-wise, he’s already one of the best of all time by the end of this year.”

Max Verstappen himself has stated that anything that he achieves after his first F1 world championship is a bonus for him since his primary goal was to win the title once.

Max Verstappen on having more competition at the front of the F1 grid

Despite Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominating at the front of the grid, the Dutchman recently stated how it would be better for the sport and racing if other teams and drivers fought for the top spot as well. He said, as quoted by F1.com:

“Yeah, I think it’s great for the sport in general right, if you have more teams fighting up front. Honestly, that would be amazing, to have more drivers really up there. Hopefully, throughout the year it will get closer and maybe next year there are more teams really up there.”

The two-time world champion is comfortably leading the drivers' championship with 170 points, with his teammate Sergio Perez in second place with 117 points.

Poll : 0 votes