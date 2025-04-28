Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's sister, Victoria Verstappen, gave a short reaction to their father Jos Verstappen's latest victory in the Belgian Rally Championship over the weekend. The former Benetton driver has continued to race in other categories after last driving in F1 in 2003 with Minardi and ended his career at the pinnacle of motorsport a year later with two podiums to his name.

Ever since, he had been engrossed in the Red Bull driver's career and guided him to become one of the best drivers in F1 history. However, apart from his occasional visits to support his son, Jos Verstappen is currently competing in the Rally Championships this year.

Over the weekend, Max Verstappen's father and his co-driver Renaud Jamoul won the Rallye de Wallonie and claimed their third win of the year at the Belgian Rally Championship. The 53-year-old expressed his feelings to Verstappen.com and said:

“It was a great rally, we really had to push on every stage as on the straights we’d lose out to Cherain. It was a shame they ran into issues. Everything when perfect for us and we’re really happy with the progress we made in how made our pace notes and with our gravel crew. Everyone is really tuned in, so I’m really happy."

Max Verstappen's sister, Victoria Verstappen, reshared the post by @verstappencom on her Instagram Story and gave a two-word response, saying:

"Super Proud."

Snapshot of Victoria Verstappen's Story...Credits-Instagram

Jos Verstappen has an extensive racing schedule in the 2025 season, which has him competing in multiple races over the course of the year.

Max Verstappen's father chimes in on his racing endeavors in 2025

Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, stated that he was "happy" that he found his passion for racing in Rallying and that the series gave him enormous joy.

Speaking with On De Rallykoffie podcast, the former F1 driver, who raced in Le Mans previously, spoke about his passion and said (via RacingNews365):

"I'm happy that I found rallying, which gives me an enormous drive and a goal again. And I think it's insane to do. It's not just the driving, but also the communication with your co-pilot. I think we have a very good bond and you notice that in the car."

He added to his intense racing schedule this year :

"This year I have 19 or 20 races planned, with all the BRCs (races in the Belgian Rally Championship), we are going to do all the ERCs (races in the European Rally Championship), Rallye International du Valais and a historic rally in Sweden. We're also going to do the East African Safari Classic Rally with the Porsche," Verstappen said.

Earlier in the year, Jos Verstappen and Max Verstappen capped off a double victory for the family when they won the ERC in Spain in the Masters category and the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix respectively, on the same day.

