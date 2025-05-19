Max Verstappen's sister Victoria Verstappen drops 2-word reaction to the Red Bull driver winning the F1 Imola GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's sister, Victoria Verstappen, gave a short reaction to celebrate the former's victory at the iconic Imola circuit on Sunday, May 18. The Dutch driver returned to imperious best at the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as he took the lead from Oscar Piastri's McLaren through a brilliant move on the opening lap of the race.

The reigning four-time F1 world champion started the race from P2 but elevated himself to the lead on Turn 2 and never looked back. He was able to control the pace of the race from the front and ran away in the distance, and had a substantial gap to the Woking-based outfit throughout the race.

On their official social media platform, Instagram, Red Bull shared a clip of Max Verstappen crossing the chequered flag to win in the Austrian team's 400th race in F1.

On her Instagram Story, Victoria Verstappen reshared the video and gave her two-word reaction, saying:

"So proud."

Snapshot of Victoria Verstappen's Story...Credits-Instagram

It was Verstappen's fourth consecutive win at the Imola circuit since the track returned to the F1 calendar in 2021, with the Dutchman winning every single edition.

Max Verstappen previews his chances in Monaco after Imola triumph

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen conceded that the RB21's pace in Imola could be track-specific as he reflected on the Austrian team's record in recent years in Monaco, which included a lowly P6 in 2024.

Speaking in the post-race press conference, the 27-year-old said of the prospect of making it back-to-back victories, saying:

"I do think again, you know, this track has quite a few high-speed corners, which I think our car likes. I also think we took a step forward with the setup of the car, which helps. Monaco is, of course, very, very different. So, let's see how we are going to perform there. You know, last year was very difficult for us."

"I don't expect it to be a lot easier this time around because there's, of course, a lot of low speed, but we'll see. I mean, it's just one race on the calendar, where you try to do the best you can. Even after that, there's a lot of races left, but, of course, you can clearly see that once we go to high-speed tracks and corners, then we are more competitive," Verstappen added.

Max Verstappen has won the Monaco Grand Prix twice in 2021 and 2023 while finishing on the podium in 2022. Heading into this weekend's event in the Principality, the F1 world champion would hope for a similar miracle lap as in 2023 against the odds to close the gap further in the drivers' standings as he sits 22 points behind Piastri.

