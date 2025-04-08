Max Verstappen's sister Victoria Verstappen shares a picture with her mother and Kelly Piquet at the Red Bull driver's partner's baby shower

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's sister Victoria Verstappen shared a picture with her mother Sophie Kumpen and Kelly Piquet during the latter's baby shower in Monaco over the weekend. The Dutch driver is set to welcome his first child with his partner in the coming weeks after announcing the pregnancy at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

While the 27-year-old was tasting champagne for his outstanding performance at the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend which saw him earn his first victory of the 2025 season, Kelly Piquet was living her best life with her close friends and family at her baby shower.

There have been a series of pictures from the celebration circling the social media platform, Instagram. Max Verstappen's sister Victoria too shared a picture with the 36-year-old Portuguese model and Sophie Kumpen.

Snapshot of Victoria Verstappen's picture with Sophie Kumpen and Kelly Piquet...Credits-Instagram/@victoriaverstappen

The celebrations were hosted at the Red Bull driver's yacht named "Unleash The Lion", which he recently acquired with Kelly Piquet at the start of the year.

When Max Verstappen spoke about spending limited time with his family

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen previously stated that he gets to meet his sister and mother only a handful of times over a year and was happy celebrating his title win with them in Qatar last year.

As per GPBlog, the Dutchman won his fourth consecutive title in Las Vegas in 2024 and celebrated the feat with his family, who were present in Qatar. He said of having his family by his side:

"Very nice that they are here now. I see my mother and sister maybe ten times a year. That's not very much. I also realize how important my family is to me and that I should continue to enjoy them. My parents are in their early fifties. Time flies; I don't want to think later on that I spent too little time with the people around me."

Former F1 driver and Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen had also spoken about the 27-year-old's family "suffering" while watching him win the title, adding Dutch radio station Radio 538:

"His whole family was suffering, his mother, his sister, and his grandmother. Everyone sympathizes with him and as he said, sometimes we call him and he doesn't have time. He sits with that and then it's nice to have such great successes.

"I already met him in Amsterdam, because he landed there. Then his mother and his sister, amongst others, got on the plane. It had to be re-fuelled and flew on again."

Max Verstappen's entire family very rarely attends races throughout the year given that his sister Victoria has a family of her own while his mother does social work with OCMW in Belgium.

