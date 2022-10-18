"I think the extremes are just slow" – Max Verstappen says F1 needs better rain tires and a few test days [Exclusive]

Max Verstappen feels that better wet-weather tires might be the solution to avoiding delays and confusion in rainy weather. Suggesting that he would volunteer to test different types of wet tires, the Dutchman felt the current wet tires were not suited for racing in rainy weather.

Asked by Sportskeeda if there was a solution to avoid delays and confusion during the wet races, the reigning champion replied:

"I didn't want to take a dig out of everyone but I think we need better rain tyres. If you saw what we could do in the ‘90s or the early 2000s, with the amount of water on the track. I'm very happy to have a few test days, you know, and try all different kinds of tyres but we need better rain tyres because I think the extremes are just slow and they can't really carry a lot of water away. That's why everyone always tries to switch very quickly to an intermediate because it's just so much faster per lap."

"Like you could see from one to the other lap, we went from the extreme to the inter today [at the 2022 F1 Japanese GP] and we immediately went five seconds at least faster and that is just too big. And that's why nobody really wants to run that extreme. And when it rained like it did when the red flag came out and you would have put extreme tyres on, I think it would still be really difficult to drive. But then if you compare that to 20 years ago, that would have been perfectly fine."

Sportskeeda F1 @SportskeedaF1



races conquered



races to go in the season, how many do you think Super Max will win? 🏻



#F1 #MaxVerstappen #USGP Back to back Championshipraces conqueredraces to go in the season, how many do you think Super Max will win? Back to back Championship ✅ 1️⃣2️⃣ races conquered ✅ 4️⃣ races to go in the season, how many do you think Super Max will win? 🙌🏻#F1 #MaxVerstappen #USGP https://t.co/MbSQDMhWbi

The Dutchman analyzed the wet races of the past, which allowed racing in extremely wet weather, in contrast to the current races with numerous delays. He felt that the current wet weather tires were the prime reason behind the safety concerns of racing in the wet. Offering to volunteer to test various types of tires, Max Verstappen felt that the current full wet weather range of tires made racing impossible in rain-drenched conditions, whereas the intermediates were not good enough if there was excess water on the track.

The Red Bull driver feels that drivers have been able to race in tricky weather in the past despite poor visibility, whereas in recent times the current wet weather range of tires has made racing in the rain impossible. Max Verstappen also explained the time loss and the difference in performance between the intermediate and wet tires, which severely impact the driveability and grip levels in tricky conditions.

Max Verstappen feels the wet weather range of tires need improvement

Without criticizing F1’s official tire provider Pirelli, Max Verstappen suggested that he was personally ready to volunteer to test various types of wet-weather tires. The Dutchman suggested that the sport could organize more wet tire tests to improve the compounds. Known for his exceptional driving skills in wet conditions, the newly-crowned double champion felt that there needed to be more opportunities to race properly in the rain.

Urging for change and more wet tire tests, Max Verstappen said:

"So there must be a solution. Like I said, this is not criticism because I'm very happy to help out. We should look into it. Maybe we can just organise more tests days in the wet and work together, to try and find better tyres to at least have an opportunity to really drive in the wet and not always only drive like two laps on an extreme, switch to intermediate and call it a wet race because a wet race is also normally driven with heavy rain."

🦁🔥 @goateddutchman Brazil 2016



A certified cult classic of Max Verstappen in second year in F1



1/10 Brazil 2016A certified cult classic of Max Verstappen in second year in F11/10 https://t.co/mN1EBom5yD

According to the incumbent champion, the wet range of tires is the prime reason behind poor racing in rainy weather. In an articulate and composed reply to Sportskeeda, Max Verstappen was enthusiastic, giving his analysis on what can be done to improve racing at venues with damp or rainy weather.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes