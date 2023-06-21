Max Verstappen or Sebastian Vettel? Red Bull boss picks which F1 driver is better between the two

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently spoke about Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel, in terms of who was the better driver for the team. Both drivers have pushed the team to win several World Championships and are two of the best drivers that has ever driven for the team. Horner, of course, did not give a straightforward answer.

Speaking to Channel 4 after the 2023 F1 Canadian GP, where Max Verstappen won Red Bull's 100th race, Horner was asked to pick between the Dutchman and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. To answer this, Horner started off with Vettel and appreciated his hard working ethic.

He said:

“Well, they’re just different aren’t they? Seb worked very, very hard, was a great driver, and it was a privilege to have him in the team.”

He then went on to laud Max Verstappen for having a raw and natural talent. He pointed out his hunger to win and the control he has over himself and his driving, which is clearly depicted on the track.

Horner concluded:

“But you know, Max, he’s just got this raw talent and ability that is so natural, and he’s still so hungry, but so in control, he’s driving with such maturity now that we’re actually witnessing something very special.”

Of course, he praised both the drivers, but it seemed like Horner was slightly leaning towards Max Verstappen, going by how he spoke about the Dutch driver and praised him.

As of now, Sebastian Vettel has won four World Championships with Red Bull, while Verstappen has only won two World Championships so far.

Max Verstappen determined to extend Red Bull's race wins after clinching their 100th in Canadian GP

As Max Verstappen won his 41st race and equalled legendary F1 driver Ayrton Senna, Red Bull also celebrated their 100th race win in F1. As quoted by motorsport.com, Verstappen was happy to achieve both the milestone and expressed his determination to win more and extend the team's race win record to 200.

He said:

"I have won 41 of [Red Bull's 100 wins], so we'll talk about maybe a new contract because of that! No honestly, it's a great achievement for the team. You know, we knew that this was the first opportunity to do so, and I'm happy that's done with a hundred. But again, I hope we win more than a hundred - so the new target's 200!"

Currently, Verstappen is leading the drivers' championship with 195 points, miles ahead of any other driver. His teammate, Sergio Perez, is in second place with only 126 points.

