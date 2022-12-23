Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will have unrepairable 'trust issues' in 2023, predicts F1 commentator

British television broadcaster David Croft, the lead commentator for Sky's Formula One coverage, stated that Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will have a lot of issues within themselves after what happened during the Brazilian Grand Prix this season.

While a team needs to work with trust, Croft believes that the infamous event in South America will make it very hard for both of them to trust each other again in the upcoming season, which could potentially butcher Red Bull Racing's chances on race weekends.

"There has to be trust issues there. You need to be able to trust your team and as a driver, trust your team-mate," he said.

During the Brazilian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen was allowed to go ahead of Perez to catch up with Fernando Alonso. However, the team made it clear that if that doesn't happen, he will have to give the place back to Perez.

After an unsuccessful try at getting ahead of Alonso, Verstappen was asked to give the place back to Perez. But the Dutchman ignored the radio call and finished the race ahead of his teammate. He later stated on the radio that he had stated his reasons for his actions prior to the summer break.

🗣 "I'm very surprised, I don't know what happened, especially for everything I've done for him. I think if he has 2 championships it's thanks to me."

This is in stark contrast to how last season unfolded when Perez brilliantly helped Verstappen in the championship battle by hindering Lewis Hamilton's race on multiple occasions.

David Croft unsure if Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez's relationship 'gets repaired'

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen ahead of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It is rumored that "the reason" that Max Verstappen referred to on his radio message after the Brazil Grand Prix had something to do with what happened during the qualifying session of the Monaco Grand Prix.

During the final hotlap, Sergio Perez spun out, causing a red flag and ending the session, because of which Verstappen couldn't set his final flying lap, giving the advantage to Perez. The telemetry was found a little 'fishy' by many analysts as his throttle input peaked out of turn 7, which is usually taken at a very low speed.

Although the team hasn't denied or accepted this, Croft touched upon it, saying:

“Whatever went on in Monaco, and the assumption is that there was something about Checo’s crash that wasn’t misfortune, shall we say? If it wasn’t an act of misfortune, there is a trust issue there."

