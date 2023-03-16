Max Verstappen set to miss 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP media duties on Thursday

Max Verstappen will not be taking part in media duties on Thursday as a stomach bug forced him to delay his flight to Jeddah by a day. The Red Bull driver was supposed to be a part of the drivers' press conference.

In a social media update on his Twitter account, the Red Bull driver said:

"Feeling fine again, after not being fit for a few days because of a stomach bug. Therefore, I unfortunately, had to postpone my flight for a day, so I won't be on the track until Friday. See you in Jeddah!"

Red Bull's official account also confirmed Verstappen's absence and wished the driver a speedy recovery.

"Max has been suffering from a stomach illness over the past few days and, with the agreement of the FIA, will not be present at the track today. Feel better, Max."

Max Verstappen has made a stellar start to the season with a dominant win in Bahrain. The Red Bull driver secured pole position for the race and once he nailed the start, there was no looking back.

The driver leads the championship with 25 points in the bag and is followed by teammate Sergio Perez who is on 18 points after the Bahrain GP.

Max Verstappen will not slip up: Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton was recently asked if he feels Max Verstappen might slip up as he sees a decrease in pressure this season due to Red Bull's competitiveness. According to the Mercedes driver, this won't happen, especially since Verstappen is now a world champion.

Hamilton told PlanetF1:

“I mean, I can’t really comment on Max. I think it’s always possible as an athlete of course, once you have it sealed, the pressure does switch and it’s different. You can sleep more, you don’t have to push in your training as much because you have different deliverables. But I think he will be very, very confident.”

He added:

“No, I don’t think he will slip up. He’s a world champion, so I wouldn’t question his determination and his focus. I think he will be just as focused as ever and it’s our job to catch up.”

Max Verstappen is going after a third consecutive championship this season. Red Bull appears to hold a significant advantage over the rest of the field and that could ease the pressure on the Dutch driver in the title fight.

