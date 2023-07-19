Max Verstappen setting a new standard unlike Lewis Hamilton's 'more fractious' title campaigns according to F1 Pundit

F1 pundit Peter Windsor believes that, unlike Lewis Hamilton, who had more fractious title campaigns, the stability around Max Verstappen has helped him set new standards in the sport. Hamilton broke numerous records during the turbo hybrid era when he had a dominant car under him.

However, Max Verstappen has taken the dominance to another level. The Red Bull driver accrued the most wins in a season by a driver in 2022 alongside multiple other records.

In 2023, Verstappen is spearheading Red Bull's campaign, in which the team has won every race this season. According to Peter Windsor, unlike Lewis Hamilton who had far more fractious title battles against former teammates Fernando Alonso and Nico Rosberg, Verstappen benefits from a more stable ecosystem.

In a recent YouTube stream, Windsor stated:

“Max does set a new standard but, then again, Max is in this incredible situation where he’s got such a good team around him – good car, people that he loves, they love him, everything’s harmonious, no team-mate to worry about. It’s just like [watching] this great racing driver become even greater because he’s got everything perfectly around him anyway."

Windsor added:

“All credit to him – it’s not detracting from him in any way – whereas Lewis has had ups and downs: [Fernando] Alonso at McLaren and then Nico [Rosberg], he wanted to keep Valtteri [Bottas] and then Abu Dhabi ’21, ’22. It’s been a bit more fractious.”

Lewis Hamilton hasn't made more mistakes in a slower car: Peter Windsor

Windsor also praised the Mercedes driver for adapting to a completely different kind of racing after driving far more competitive cars over the years. He also claimed that Lewis has not been making more mistakes in a slower car. He said:

"I’ve always said I’m astonished at how good a job he’s doing bearing in mind how much road dust he’s got on him going back to 2007, for Pete’s sake. If anybody was going to find it a tough ask it was going to be Lewis, but I think he’s actually handled it incredibly well, driven well."

Windsor added:

"Has he made more mistakes on his own in a slower car? I don’t think he has, has he? He had a spin in the wet [in qualifying at Silverstone] but recovered very well."

Lewis Hamilton is currently fourth in the drivers' standings, 16 points behind third-placed Fernando Alonso. The Briton is enjoying a much better campaign this year than he did in 2022.