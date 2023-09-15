Max Verstappen shares the “best thing about racing in humidity” ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

Two-time world champion Max Verstappen feels that the best thing about racing in humidity is the weight loss drivers experience at the end of the Singapore GP.

The Marina Bay Circuit is notorious for its humid conditions and is known as arguably the most physically demanding race of the season. By the end of the race, drivers can lose up to three to four kilos in their body weight by going around the track 61 times.

But, replying to Sky Sports' David Croft during the pre-race press conference ahead of this weekend's Singapore GP, Max Verstappen claimed that the weight loss is probably the best thing about the humid conditions.

He said:

"You're already talking a little bit: just hydrate well, not dehydrate, but hydrate well. What is the best thing about racing in the humidity? Well, you just lose weight.

"Well, then the negative of course is that it's just quite uncomfortable driving, like you always feel just very warm and you have to get used to just sweating and it can't really go anywhere, it's just in your suit, and so you have to just get comfortable with that.

"Yeah, it's a tough track. You need to keep focused throughout the whole race. It's easy to hit a wall here and there. But that's always tough on the street circuits, but then of course with increased heat, just trying to stay focused for almost two hours or two hours is the hardest bit, I guess."

Max Verstappen previews the 2023 Singapore GP

The Singapore GP is one of the few tracks that the Red Bull driver has not won a race at yet. Heading into the 2023 edition, he would certainly like to change that stat.

However, as per F1.com, Max Verstappen stated that there is always a lot of chaos and risk involved in Singapore.

He said:

“Of course, naturally, I want to try and continue that streak, but I know that there will be a day when it will stop. Normally, at street circuits, in Singapore, there’s always a bit more of a risk, a bit more chaos, but we’re here to win and we’ll try to do that.”

This weekend might be the best shot Max Verstappen has of winning in Singapore given that he is on a 10-race winning streak right now and would certainly head into the race as the one to beat. It will be interesting to see which driver can challenge him on the streets of Singapore and snap his unbeaten run in the sport.