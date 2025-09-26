Max Verstappen shares major confession about Red Bull after winning 2 consecutive races

Max Verstappen's 2025 season form has recently picked up after scoring two consecutive race wins at the Italian and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekends. Subsequently, reflecting on his recent successes, the Dutchman shared an honest take on how Red Bull and he are taking on race weekends.

Verstappen emerged victorious two times in the first seven race weekends of the 2025 season. However, he soon found himself struggling with a tantrum-throwing RB21, leading to dismal results almost every race weekend at the halfway stage of the championship.

This even led Helmut Marko to wave the white flag over the reigning champion's 2025 title chances. But the recent upturn in performance since getting back from the summer break has brought newfound enthusiasm within the squad, as the driver-team pair often excels on the raceday.

So, sharing his thoughts on the team's change in fortunes recently after a torrid middle phase of the season, Verstappen said (via Motorsport.com):

"In the end you always go through certain difficult moments. And of course, sometimes you do think, ‘Is this going to be okay, can we still turn things around?’"

“But on the other hand, there’s no point to keep thinking like that. You always have to look for solutions, talk to people inside the team, and exchange ideas in a positive way. At the end of the day, that what it’s all about and that's what we have done. We don’t need to try so many things with the car anymore. Not having to make those radical changes during a race weekend makes it much more enjoyable."

On the other hand, Max Verstappen's last race victory was a dominant one. Azerbaijan became the venue for the Dutchman's sixth grand slam of his F1 career, showcasing his impressive pace at the front end of the field.

Max Verstappen is happy with the direction that Red Bull is headed

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda are celebrating with the team after the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan 2025 - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen arrived on the Azerbaijan GP weekend with a 94-point deficit to the top of the drivers' championship table. The 27-year-old then made a 25-point dent in Oscar Piastri's lead, bringing it down to 69 points.

With seven race weekends still left on the F1 calendar and Verstappen having some glaring success recently, the four-time champion was content with the team's performance, as he said (via F1's official website):

"We are really happy with what we are doing: the relationship that I have with the Team is really good and when the car goes well, everything comes together."

Max Verstappen now has a 44-point deficit to Lando Norris and a further 25-point gap to Piastri.

