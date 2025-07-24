Max Verstappen shares surprising update about F1 future and potential retirement

Max Verstappen has for the first time confessed that he's open to extending his F1 career into his mid- to late 30s in what is a starting change of stance from the driver. The Dutch driver joined the sport in 2015 as a young teenager with Toro Rosso.

Ad

He was swiftly promoted to Red Bull in 2016, as he impressed everyone with his prodigious talent. During his first title fight in 2021, Max Verstappen for the first time revealed that he had no plans to continue racing for a long time into his mid- to late 30s. When he signed a contract extension with Red Bull that took the partnership to 2028, the Dutch driver claimed that the arrangement was going to be his last contract in the sport.

Ad

Trending

Since then, the driver has dabbled his hand in a lot of different racing series during off-weekends. During all of this, the driver has continued to maintain that he would not be a part of the sport for long.

In what appears to be a change of heart, the Dutch driver has claimed that if he's having fun and is happy, he doesn't mind continuing to race even in his mid- to late 30s. He told the Athletic,

Ad

“People sometimes hang around maybe to create more money, but at the end of the day, that doesn’t come first. It’s important you’re here because of the hunger to win. Some people come here to just get the best out of their car because some don’t have a winning car."

Ad

He added,

"But that’s why I think: as long as I can do that, and I’m working with the people that I enjoy working with, then, yeah, we’ll drive. I don’t know when that will stop. Is that 32? Is that 35? 36? I don’t know. It’s impossible to know.”

Max Verstappen opens up on the struggles of being away from his family

Max Verstappen also touched on the challenges of racing in F1, as it means staying away from your family for long durations. The driver is now a father as well and admitted that these are some of the things that he does want to rectify one day. He said,

Ad

“I feel like I’m already missing out so much on just being with my family. I spend holidays with them, but I really miss the moments of just casually rocking up for a weekend or just hanging out on the couch, sitting together on a lazy day, or just after a normal work day. We live quite far apart now, (so) these kinds of moments are not possible with my life. I hope one day that it can go back to that.”

It should be noted, however, that Max Verstappen's interview is from the F1 Austrian GP, and hence it might not reflect his current state of mind, especially with Christian Horner being fired from Red Bull. The F1 Belgian GP is going to be interesting when it comes to this.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More