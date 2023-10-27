Max Verstappen sides with Lewis Hamilton in criticism of FIA's post-race car scrutineering

Max Verstappen recently spoke about FIA's checks of random F1 cars after every race. He also opined on whether they should check even more cars than they currently do.

This has become a hot topic for debate after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the 2023 F1 US GP due to excessive wear on their cars' underbody planks.

Since Hamilton was directly affected by it, he opined that the FIA should check more cars and claimed that around half of the grid must be having excessive wear on their car's planks, not just him and Charles Leclerc.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"Basically that was the first time we'd had a Sprint race there [in Austin] and they had only tested a few cars and 50 per cent of them got disqualified. There are far more driver's cars that were illegal [but weren't checked]."

Max Verstappen also spoke about FIA's random checks. He believes every single detail of all the cars cannot be checked after the race as it would take quite a lot of time. The Red Bull star told Sky Sports:

"You only get the race result on Tuesday, I guess, when you have to check every car. The problem is that it's just impossible to check everything. The thought process from every team is that no one wants to be illegal, so no one sets up their car to be illegal. But then, of course, you have these random checks that get carried out."

Expand Tweet

Verstappen sided with Lewis Hamilton and urged the FIA to at least check both cars of a team during their random inspections because most sides run both their cars at around similar ride heights and specifications.

"You can't check every car for every single part; otherwise, you need 100 more people to do these kinds of things. I think the only thing is that when you check one car of a team and it's illegal, then I think you should check the other one as well. That's for me the only thing."

Max Verstappen's views on having extra security around him at the 2023 F1 Mexican GP

Max Verstappen recently spoke about having extra security around him during the 2023 F1 Mexican GP. Though several reports suggest that Verstappen could encounter some trouble with Mexican fans due to his underlying rivalry with Sergio Perez and his dominance, the man himself simply glossed over it.

When Sportskeeda asked about the bodyguards, the reigning world champion simply said:

“I mean, why not? Yeah, I mean, I have, of course, a bit more security here. But there are always a few countries around the world. And you know, where it's very busy also here in the paddock, for example, last year, it was really, really busy to get from your hospitality to the garage. And, yeah, it just helps also to just make it a little bit smoother on track, off track, you know, to your hotel, and stuff like that.”

Expand Tweet

Since Max Verstappen has already won four times in Mexico, he is one of the favorites to clinch the victory for the third time in a row.