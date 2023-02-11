Max Verstappen signed Red Bull RB14 in special livery up for auction; Here's how to bid for it and more!

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez recently signed a special RB14 with a custom livery designed by Sam Cox (a.k.a. Mr. Doodle), which is currently on auction for anyone to bid. This special livery was showcased at Red Bull's 2023 car launch event in New York City, where both drivers took a look at the car and signed it.

The RB14 ran in the 2018 F1 season and was driven by Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo. It was a fairly successful car for the British-Austrian team, as it won four races, had 13 podium finishes, two pole positions, and scored 419 points in the constructors' championship. Even though Ricciardo has driven and won with the car, his signature is not on it.

Simon Dau @there_is_no_if Ok, the Red Bull special livery done by Mr. Doodle is awesome! They should use this for testing in Bahrain 🤩 #F1 Ok, the Red Bull special livery done by Mr. Doodle is awesome! They should use this for testing in Bahrain 🤩 #F1 https://t.co/g9lnsawzfp

Since this special livery was designed by Mr. Doodle, the RB14 was named The Doodle Bull. Interested buyers can place their bids by going to The Auction Collective website. They need to create an account and log in before placing a bid for the car. The bid can range anywhere from £100,000 to £400,000. However, people need to be quick in placing their bids since it is a timed auction and will end on February 24th, 2023.

This is not a simple auction where the money completely goes to Red Bull. 65% of the net proceeds from the sale of the special RB14 will be donated to the Wings of Life UK Spinal Cord Research Foundation.

Max Verstappen decides to return to Drive to Survive Netflix series

Max Verstappen has finally decided to return to F1's Netflix series Drive to Survive. The main reason the Dutchman hasn't appeared in a few seasons is that he didn't like the dramatization of the sport and how Netflix faked some rivalries that were never there in the first place. However, he will be featured in the next season of the series, which will feature the 2022 F1 season. Speaking about the series, the two-time world champion said (via crash.net):

“I don’t like being part of it. They [Netflix] faked a few rivalries which they don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it. I saw the benefit initially of course you get more popularity, but for me now I think you reach a stage where it's a bit more like 'Keeping up with the F1 world' if you know my reference.”

He further added:

“I spoke with them before I gave an interview with them. I of course hope they understood my message. I think I gave them like 30 minutes or an hour of interview. I hope they are going to use it well. I don’t know when I am going to watch it but I hope I will be happy after watching it.”

It is no secret that Max Verstappen is not a huge fan of certain aspects of the sport that are being overdramatized just to make them interesting. He has voiced his opinions on the Netflix series on several occasions.

