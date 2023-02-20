Max Verstappen signs 6-year deal with Heineken, will become the face of 'When You Drive, Never Drink' project

Reigning double world champion Max Verstappen has signed a six-year deal with mega Dutch brand Heineken. The Red Bull driver, who is arguably one of the best athletes in his country, joined hands with the beer brand to become the face of their 'When You Drive, Never Drink' campaign.

The Dutch brand has been a sponsor in the F1 since the 2016 season and has slowly amassed a huge fan following within the sport for their product.

As per Der Telgraaf, Heineken CEO Dolf van den Brink stated that the company did not oversee the exponential growth of the sport when they first entered in 2016. He also spoke about bringing the reigning world champion and Dutch hero into the company and said:

“We entered Formula 1 in 2016 with the belief that a whole new generation of drivers and fans was coming. Back then, we could never have imagined that the sport would grow so much in a few years. Max's success has contributed enormously to this."

“We want to further stimulate growth and the step to esports is certainly part of that. We weren't very active in that yet and Max is a big fan. In addition, non-alcoholic beer is becoming increasingly important and Max will become one of our figureheads to propagate that.”

“It is very nice to have a connection with a Dutch brand like Heineken" - Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen mentioned that he was happy to be associated with a brand like Heineken and also spoke about the Dutch connection between the two parties.

“It is very nice to have a connection with a Dutch brand like Heineken, which is known worldwide. Everyone knows I race a lot, also online, so I look forward to building something great together.”

Van den Brink pointed out what Max Verstappen's popularity and impact on the sport brought to the deal, adding:

“Max's impact is huge. Formula 1 was originally mainly a European party but is increasingly becoming a global sponsorship platform. Just look at the popularity in America. Internally, there are clear rules about collaborations."

"We only start working with someone when he or she is 25 years old. Now is the right time to take this step together. Two Dutch icons, that is wonderful.”

It is impressive that Heineken has signed up a Dutch superstar like Max Verstappen to become the face of their campaign as they look to capitalize on his immense popularity worldwide.

