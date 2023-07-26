Max Verstappen would “sink” 90% of drivers according to Red Bull F1 teammate Sergio Perez 

Sergio Perez recently opened up about how difficult it is to survive at Red Bull and race alongside Max Verstappen.

Perez, who has been on the Austrian-British team for more than two years now, is well aware of the ins and outs of the team and what it takes to thrive in such a high-pressure environment.

Speaking to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Sergio Perez stated that a driver must possess a rock-solid mental state to survive at Red Bull and stated that Max Verstappen would easily beat 90% of the current drivers on the grid. He said:

“90% of the drivers would sink next to Verstappen. If you are not mentally strong, you can’t be at Red Bull. You should not underestimate the level of pressure you are under here."

The 33-year-old added that there is a lot of pressure from the young drivers that are under the Red Bull Junior Program umbrella who are ready to step up. Perez also admitted that he has never felt or even heard about such levels of pressure on any other team. He said:

“Red Bull is a team where if you have a bad session you have five drivers in your sights. It’s constant pressure from the press. In these three years I have never seen this in any other team before. With Ferrari, Aston Martin, Mercedes, you name the team, all their drivers have had bad moments, but it’s OK. It’s not like Red Bull, you have a bad moment and you have to leave the team.”

Max Verstappen wins Hungarian GP due to Red Bull RB19's prowess on any tire compound

Max Verstappen won yet another Grand Prix to take Red Bull to 12 consecutive race wins, breaking McLaren's record of 11 set in 1988.

After the Hungarian GP, the reigning world champion stated that the RB19 was not the best during the qualifying session but was flawless in the race. The Dutchman stated that reason he was able to create such a massive gap between him and the field was because the car was brilliant on any tire compound.

Speaking to Nico Rosberg in Parc Ferme after the race, Verstappen said:

"I think over one lap, this weekend, it was a bit of a struggle but maybe it was a good thing for today. The car was good on any tyre. We could look after the tyre wear and basically that's why we could create such a big gap".

Max Verstappen is currently leading the drivers' championship with 281 points, while Sergio Perez is in second place with 171 points.